Appliance of Science: Will an apple a day keep the doctor away?

We have probably all either heard the saying or used it at some stage, or maybe both, but does an apple a day really keep the doctor away? What does science have to say on the subject?

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

Where did the saying come from?

Firstly, where and when did all this apple promotion start? We have been eating apples for at least 9,000 years but the saying itself is a lot more recent. It is thought to have originated in 1866, in Wales. It started off in a publication of phrases and saying but was first presented in a slightly different format: Eat an apple on going to bed and you’ll keep the doctor from earning his bread. The saying reappeared in its current form, in 1913.

Helping the heart

There is plenty of scientific evidence as to the potential benefits of apples. They are packed full of lots of healthy elements. Firstly, they contain both soluble and insoluble fibre. The insoluble fibre is great for gut health and digestion, assisting in the movement of food through our system. The soluble fibre, like pectin, has been linked with a reduction in cholesterol in blood vessels, which is why apples are associated with good heart health. The potassium levels in apples may also help keep blood pressure down.

Anti-apples

Many simple vitamins, like vitamin C, vitamin E and beta carotene have been shown to have antioxidant properties. These anti-oxidants may have anti-cancer properties too, as laboratory studies have shown them to reduce certain cancer cells.

Apples, and other fruit and vegetables contain many of these vitamins and beneficial nutrients but they are present in more complex versions known as phytochemicals. These naturally occurring plant chemicals appear to have a cooperative effects on our health; their combined activity is superior to the simple vitamins on their own. These phytochemicals may work together to fight cancer and other disease.

A little brain boost

Apples have been connected with good heart, digestive and even respiratory health. Now, a new study is connecting apples with brain health too. The research found that a compound called dihydroxybezoic acid (DHBA), commonly found in apples caused the generation of new neurons when added to stem cell cultures grown from adult mouse brains. Although early in the research process, this finding suggests that apples may have a positive role to play in our learning and memory too.

Back to the doctor

Apples are definitely a positive addition to a healthy diet but does that mean that they will keep the doctor away, or at least reduce those visits? With all those anti-oxidant, anti-cancer and health benefits findings, you would assume so. A study has actually been carried out to investigate this. The researchers analysed data collected from 12,755 participants, all resident in the US, but could not correlate their finding with an actual drop in visits to the doctor.

So it appears, despite its health benefits, that there is no concrete evidence to support the claim that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. However, it’s not all bleak for the humble apple; the study did find that participants that ate an apple a day used fewer prescription medications.

While I have heard the saying a lot, I am not a frequent apple eater; but with all these potential health benefits, maybe it is time I joined the other 4000 million or so daily apple eaters and test the saying out for myself.