Cathy Kelly: I'm boringly healthy, but I drink too much coffee 

Author and mother-of-two Cathy Kelly joined thousands of parents across Ireland in preparing for a return to school last week. Her twin sons (17), who are in fifth year, have returned to the classroom in their native Co Wicklow the morning we chat.

“I think all the teenagers are getting agoraphobic at this stage. It’s weird going back to school,” she says. “I’m going to miss them though. We had so much fun. They were in the room working and they’d putter out and we’d have tea and chats. But it’ll be really good for them to see other people.”

The 54-year-old has had millions of copies of her novels published around the world since leaving her journalism career in 1997. However, even a novelist as prolific as Cathy can experience some writer's block, especially during a pandemic. Thankfully, it didn't last long, and her 21st novel will hit the shelves next month.

“I always work from home, from that point of view it wasn’t that different but it was at the same time. It was very hard in the beginning,” she says.

“I found it absolutely impossible [to write] at the start of last year. I had a book due and I have to say I found it really difficult. The sense of anxiety going through the world was just palpable. I would spend hours in the study but I don’t know how much I was actually getting done. Eventually though, I pushed through and finished the book.”

Other Women (€15) by Cathy Kelly is out April 15.

What shape are you in?

I’m in pretty good shape. I walk the dogs and I’ve been doing pilates for years. The woman I do it with put the classes online. It’s brilliant. I also do yoga. Nothing beats being in the class but you’ve got to do it for your body and your head.

W hat are your healthiest eating habits?

I’m boringly healthy. I’m a vegetarian and I don’t eat dairy. My bad thing is that I drink too much coffee.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Dark chocolate digestives. They’ve started doing two for the price of one in the shops. I wish they’d stop doing it. I can’t resist.

What would keep you awake at night?

I’m an Olympic standard worrier. I could just go for hours. If I wake up I can’t get back to sleep.

How do you relax?

Being with my family and my dogs and doing embroidery. I love crafts.

Who are your sporting heroes?

I love Katie Taylor. She was a friend of my beloved friend Emma Hanigan. I always felt like I knew Katie through Emma. There’s something so authentic about Katie. She’s such a wonderful heroine and role model for young women.

What’s your favourite smell?

Oud Immortel, a perfume by Byredo. I smelled it one day in a shop and told myself I wouldn't buy it because it was dear but finally I gave in. I had to have it.

When is the last time you cried?

When I watched The Dig on Netflix. The character is ill and she has a little boy. Anything to do with the concept of a mother and her children gets me.

What traits do you least like in others?

Unkindness, racism, sexism, homophobia, and rudeness.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

Sometimes I’m a bit of a gom. For years I didn’t think I was clever and now I sort of know I’m clever but I’m a very stupid, clever, person.

Do you pray?

I was brought up Catholic but I don’t consider myself a part of that anymore. I am very spiritual though and I do pray.

What would cheer up your day?

My study is a disaster area. If a magical fairy could come in and wave her wand and tidy it all up that would totally make my day.

What quote inspires you most?

“Ithaka gave you the marvellous journey. Without her you wouldn't have set out. She has nothing left to give you now.” It's from the poem Ithaka by CP Cavafy. Life is this wonderful journey full of all of the things you discover along the way which is my ethos for living.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Anywhere my family is. Home is where the people you love are.