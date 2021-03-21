Louise Galvin: Training every day has become a habit

Louise Galvin is used to fighting off forces, whether they are sporting opponents or the wild weather off the coast of her current residence near Killorglin in Co Kerry. She’s been bracing the elements to walk her new golden retriever puppy with her husband, former Kerry footballer Donnchadh Walsh, as they wait out the final legal work of the house they recently purchased.

The physiotherapists moved from Dublin at Christmas to work in a hospital setting in Tralee. Louise is delighted to back home in her native Kerry but the move did bring an end to a huge part of her life: her six-year-long career with the Irish women's rugby Sevens team.

“I had a cry when I realised I was retiring from international sport. I was very grateful for all of the opportunities I had. It was a brilliant six years. But at the same time, you’ll always look back and wish you achieved more and Covid meant that wasn't in my control,” the 33-year-old says.

“But I had also just gone back to working full time in the Covid ICU so I knew there were people a lot worse off and I’m so grateful for everything I've got. I have a good sense of perspective.”

Louise Galvin launching Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s 65 Roses Day.

The former inter-county footballer and international basketball player couldn't stay off a pitch for too long, however, and has recently rejoined the Kerry football panel.

“I’m one of those people that uses the extra time in Covid to train instead of catching up on boxsets. It becomes a habit when you come from professional sport to train every day. I don’t feel well if I don’t do something,” she says.

What shape are you in?

We’re training away as a squad remotely so I’m still in okay shape. I’m doing two gym, two HIIT, and two running sessions a week. The routine is to get in a training session every day.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I’d always be conscious of making sure I’m well planned out, I pretty much don’t leave the house unless I have food on me. Food is fuel.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Fantasising about the restaurants I want to go to after Covid lifts.

What would keep you awake at night?

There’s a lot going on - relocating back down to Kerry, the process of buying a new house, the new job - but generally, if I’ve had my day of work, a bit of exercise, my cup of tea, and a piece of chocolate, I sleep quite well.

How do you relax?

This is my first winter of full-time work and it’s dark in the mornings and in the evenings so just being out in sunlight at the weekend is my way of relaxing.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Growing up, it was Seamus Moynihan, the 2000 Kerry football captain. Nowadays, I really look up to Katie Taylor. I think she is the best athlete we’ve produced in this country. She’s a fantastic role model.

What is your favourite smell?

Freshly cut grass. It’s a sign of longer days, new growth and a new season.

What traits do you least like in others?

When people begrudge other people’s success. If people work hard then they should be applauded.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I can be quite competitive with myself. I always feel like I have to be on the go or achieving something. Mindfulness would not be something I’d be very good at. I’d like to not constantly rate myself.

Do you pray?

Sometimes. Even if it’s something as simple as losing something and praying to Saint Anthony. I think we all have that semblance of Christianity in us and that religion is basically a set of values to live by and I would certainly consider those values important.

What would cheer up your day?

Coming home to my puppy always cheers up my day.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Kerry. I’ve been lucky enough to have travelled all around the world and see some beautiful places but I didn’t realise how lucky I was to have somewhere equally as nice, even nicer sometimes, on my doorstep. I’ll probably never leave the county borders again after this.

Martha Brennan