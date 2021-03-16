'I hope we can get people talking in a more open manner': Hector Ó hEochagáin tackles erectile dysfunction 

A third of Irish men surveyed in a new study spoke of having difficulty getting an erection, with half of the 511 men saying they'd describe their experience as erectile dysfunction.
These are the findings that have prompted 'Talk E.D.', a new campaign launched in Ireland this week, that aims to destigmatise and open up conversations around the issue.
Leading the charge is broadcaster Hector Ó hEochagáin, who's hosting a seven-part video series on the matter on his Facebook page.
Tackling a range of related issues, like physical and mental health, and relationships, Hector will be speaking to Dr Phil Kieran, Richie Sadlier, Dr Allison Keating and Paula Mee among others.
"Over the course of the campaign, I’ll be chatting to experts from a variety of disciplines to discuss the impact of E.D.", says the one-time travel-show specialist.
"I hope with this series we can get more people talking about E.D. in an open manner, and empower men to seek advice from a GP or pharmacist if they're experiencing issues.”
In further findings from the Behaviour & Attitudes poll, taken in March of 2020:
- 54% of respondents say they feel embarrassed 'discussing the issue with a family member, friend or partner'.
- 63% 'feel that erectile problems should be talked about more openly'.
- 33% of those that have experienced erectile problems say it has been going on between three and four years.
- 22% have been having issues for approximately one to two years.
- 20% say they have been formally diagnosed with ED.
- 48% said that closeness to one’s partner was seen as more important than enjoying a regular and satisfactory sex life (29%).
- 47% cite being in good health in old age as being very important.
- 45% say being mentally well and not being too stressed was important to them.
- Episode 1 of ‘Talk E.D.’ is available to watch on Hector’s Facebook page now, and a new episode will launch there each week until mid-April.