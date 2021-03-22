Working Life: 'I start the day by delivering a morning briefing to contact tracers in Galway'

6.30am

A cup of tea after breakfast sets me up for the 45-minute drive into work.

8am

I start by delivering a morning briefing to contact tracers in Galway. We’ve a long day ahead, so it’s important to get off to a good start. We go over any changes and emphasise the importance of being caring and empathetic on each call. A key part of my day is supporting contact tracers to conduct their calls to a high standard.

10am

As lead trainer in Galway I prepare my training schedule for the days ahead and make sure everything is in place so that new recruits experience a structured orientation and a high-quality training programme.

12 noon

We are well into our working day, and the centre is humming from the noise of contact tracers on calls. Today we come across a lot of healthcare workers on our calls, and many are anxious and upset. It’s a difficult day for our callers, but we are here to support one another.

Team leader Keela Brogan at the Galway Contact Tracing Centre. Photo: Ray Ryan

1pm

Lunch is a quick and easy microwaveable soup with a sandwich. Our centre is near Galway racecourse so I head there for a quick walk. We’re currently running a four-week Steps Challenge in the centre, so I’m trying to fit in a walk where I can. I feel better after getting fresh air, especially as we wear masks all day, even on calls.

3pm

Time for another online meeting with representatives across the contact tracing centres nationally. Here we resolve any issues that have arisen, talk them through and create a network of shared learning.

6pm

As we work 12-hour shifts, I have dinner at work. This evening it’s a batch cooked chilli-con-carne. As we prepare to finish at 8pm, the team leads collect information on the number of calls completed and other relevant information and this helps populate the daily operations report used by the senior Contact Management Programme (CMP) for planning and efficient oversight of daily activities.

8pm

Time to relax and reflect on a challenging but rewarding day’s work. We take great pride in our work and we come in every day armed with enthusiasm and committed to doing a good job.

