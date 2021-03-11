Science writer pens book on treatment and loss after Cork partner dies of cancer

She arrived into his life full of colour, verve and vibrancy.

Some of his friends already knew her, but the first time Londoner Henry Scowcroft recalls speaking to the striking-looking blonde woman was at a 2010 music festival. Zarah Harrison, born and raised in Cork, was dressed in full pirate regalia.

They hit it off that evening, made a second date, but before it could even happen, Zarah – in a bright purple dress with a gregariously frilly red underskirt, clutching a magnum of champagne – arrived at Henry’s apartment, calling up to him on his balcony. “And so we tumbled joyously into the early stages of what would become the defining relationship of our lives so far,” says Henry in his just-published book, Cross Everything.

Within 12 months, the woman whom he describes as non-judgemental, open, warm, a fantastic listener, and ‘possessed of the most acute emotional intelligence of anyone I’d ever met’, had moved into his Bethnal Green flat. Over the next five years, their relationship grew and blossomed. They became best friends as well as lovers. They did ‘pretty much everything’ together. Life was ‘simple, fun and happy’. And then Zarah, aged 37, was diagnosed with stage 4 bladder cancer in January 2016 – her tumour finally diagnosed on a trip home to Cork, after many misdiagnosed kidney and urinary tract infections (UTIs). Their world fell apart.

For 14 years, Henry – an award-winning science writer for Cancer Research UK – had worked in roles that involved communicating the complex, emotive issues around cancer to patients, the public and other stakeholders. Now cancer had infiltrated his personal life too – and with spectacular, devastating force.

On a rollercoaster

Speaking to me on the phone from London – where he’s “very much locked-down and working from home” – Henry, 43, recalls advice he got, following Zarah’s diagnosis, from someone who’d also personally experienced cancer. “They said anyone looking after someone with acute illness needs to make time and space for themselves. They said ‘find the thing you like doing, and do it – so you’re mentally fit and able to give support’. Writing was that thing for me. It’s what led to the book.”

Henry wrote countless emails to the couple’s family and friends, sharing what they were going through. “I got feedback that it was incredibly useful to their understanding of what we were going through – and also to their understanding about cancer.”

He says it was “a conscious thing”, to write about Zarah’s cancer in terms of ‘we’ rather than ‘she’ – because he was with her every step of the way, for the scans, aggressive treatments and hospital stays, for every new twist and turn cancer threw at them. “Zarah had cancer, she had chemo – but it felt very much like we were both sharing that journey.” If he could give his five-years-ago self some advice, it would be to ‘strap in – this is going to be rough’.

He wasn’t prepared for the random up-and-down nature of it all. “Writing the book, I tried to avoid the word ‘rollercoaster’ – it’s clichéd. But it’s the best word to describe the slow building up of hope – followed by the shooting down of it again.”

Making sense of it all

Henry Scowcroft

Zarah died in October 2016, nine months after her diagnosis. Cross Everythingis a memoir of his life with her, of their love, of their journey with cancer. But it goes beyond that. It’s a narrative of cancer, of Zarah’s particular, personal cancer – because, since 2016, Henry’s been tracking down Zarah’s blood and tumour samples, working with scientists across the world, and piecing together genetic and molecular clues to understand exactly what happened and why she died. His book’s a personal explainer of cancer, unpicking the science behind why treatments work or not – and how cancer originates, evolves and spreads.

It was written in “two or three big bursts”, starting in summer 2017 when he upped sticks and took a cabin in the middle of nowhere in California, continued later in a cottage in the Surrey hills, before he finally finished the very last section after scientific data arrived in May 2020 regarding Zarah’s samples analyses.

Initially, the book was about processing and getting the story down. “So much happened so quickly – it helped me make sense of that. And then I had this professionalism built up over years, of being able to explain the science of cancer to the public. It stood out that there were things I realised because I knew both the human and scientific aspects of cancer – I had this unique viewpoint.”

When people ask who the book is for, he responds that it’s for everybody. “What I’m most grateful for since [publication] is seeing people who’re going through cancer – or supporting those who are – saying ‘you need to read this book, it explains the science of cancer’. And people in healthcare are saying ‘you need to read this – it explains what patients are going through’. It’s what I deeply hoped would happen.”

Henry says the results of analysis of Zarah’s blood and tumour samples provide a kind of signpost to what cancer care will look like in the future. He cites work done by researchers investigating her blood samples. “Through what’s called ‘liquid biopsy’, they could spot signs of cancer in her blood – after chemo – at an earlier stage than cancer’s visible in a scan.”

This technology “isn’t quite there” yet, he says, but it will be.

Need for joined-up thinking

How does it make him feel – that cancer care will progress, but it’s too late for Zarah? “It’s bitter-sweet. But ‘could have/should have/would have’ is a mug’s game. It’s not somewhere I find myself going. I’m instinctively optimistic. Cancer’s a disease we’re getting more and more to grips with.”

And we won’t find one single cure, he says. “We’re going to find more ways to cure more patients.” Henry still works with Cancer Research UK and he’s realised bladder cancer as a disease is much less well-known than other cancers. He realises too that in the world of bladder cancer research, the two cultures – of clinical research involving doctors doing trials, and academics/scientists doing laboratory research – aren’t dialoguing together as much as they could. “Real magic happens when the two groups come together.” He’s on a national steering committee, as a patient representative, to work with these researchers and to try to bring the two cultures together.

He observes that – though bladder cancer’s vastly more common in men – women affected by it tend to do worse due to late diagnosis. This was Zarah’s experience. “Many women have recurrent UTIs. Symptoms are similar to bladder cancer – it’s difficult for doctors to tell them apart without the woman going to hospital for cystoscopy [look inside the bladder via urethra]. What we need is a urine test that’ll pick up bladder cancer – for when antibiotics don’t clear a woman’s UTIs, yet her case doesn’t seem to merit cystoscopy.”

Life was “pretty tough” straight after Zara’s death. Writing the book helped him move past grief. He knows now life moves on and he’s looking again to the future. In a new relationship, he’s looking forward to becoming a dad this June. “My life’s in good shape now. There’s a sense of looking forward, of hope.”

And what would Zarah say about the book? He smiles. “She’d probably pick out the one detail I got wrong and tell me I’m an idiot! I hope she’d approve of how I portrayed it all. I tried to be unvarnished – she took no prisoners. I think she’d approve of her story being told to help people.”

Cross Everything, Henry Scowcroft, €19.63.

Bladder cancer signs/symptoms

Blood in urine – brown or red in colour.

Needing to pass urine urgently Passing urine more often.

Burning feeling when passing urine.

These can be caused by conditions other than cancer. Check out any unusual changes with GP. Early detection’s vital for successful treatment

Risk factors

Smoking’s the big one – chemicals in cigarettes damage bladder lining.

Age: Most bladder cancers occur in men/women over age 50; rarely seen in the under-40s.

Race: White men/women are slightly more at risk.

Gender: Bladder cancer occurs in more men than women.

Infections: Risk increases if you’ve repeated UTIs/bladder stones.

Risk may be higher if previously treated for cancer with radiotherapy to pelvic area or with chemotherapy drug cyclophosphamide.

Having a risk factor doesn’t mean you’ll get cancer. Sometimes people without risk factors get the disease.

See: www.cancer.ie