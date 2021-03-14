Home thoughts: Clodagh McKenna can't wait to see her family in Cork

Cork native Clodagh McKenna has been taking lockdown in her stride, if her social media accounts and television appearances are anything to go by. The renowned chef and author has been sharing comforting recipes with fans since the pandemic hit, often hosting Instagram TV sessions to connect with her 112,000 followers online. We even have to reschedule our chat, as when the phone first rings, she's just about to film a segment for ITV.

The 45-year-old has been living in England for the past five years with her fiancé Harry Herbert. They’re currently breathing life back into a one-acre 18th-century walled garden on his Hampshire estate, where their home — Broadspear House — is located.

If it all sounds very royal, indeed it is. The neighbouring Highclere Castle, where Herbert grew up, was the filming location for the hit show Downton Abbey. McKenna has even met the Queen, who is her fiancé’s godmother. However, the Blackrock native still says her favourite place in the world is still Cork.

“I was born in Blackrock and we also lived in Kerry Pike,” she says. “During periods like this, I miss home a lot, like any person who has moved away from their home country. But I enjoy living in England. I have a lot of friends here and my sister is here, so that makes it feel more like home.”

Though the scenery surrounding her current house is serene, there’s no place like home for the world-famous chef. She left Cork when she was aged 18, later living in Dublin and spending time in New York before moving to London.

McKenna has worked across Ireland, the UK, Canada, and the US since finishing up her studies at Ballymaloe Cookery School. As well as hosting her own show for PBS, she’s cooked as a guest chef on programmes like The Today Show and Rachael Ray Show in the US, written seven cookbooks, and started a weekly food column in The Evening Standard in England. Somehow, she still manages to exercise five days a week and head out for a daily walk.

Though her accent has faded over time, many of her relatives still live around Cork, scattered around the city and areas such as Cobh. She's said in the past that though she plans to have her wedding soon, she wants to make sure her family can travel from Ireland to be there for the celebrations.

She hasn’t been home to the Rebel County since the start of last year before the pandemic hit, so she’s looking forward to the next time she can come home for a visit. “Hopefully I can [plan a trip] whenever restrictions ease,” she says.

Clodagh McKenna.

What shape are you in?

I’m in good shape, I think, but you can always improve. I work out five days a week and I walk every day and I try to be aware of what I eat as well.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

Every morning I make a green juice. It’s made with spinach, celery, cucumber, some ginger, lemon, and apple. We both drink it.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

My guiltiest pleasure is chocolate — dark chocolate.

What would keep you awake at night?

Worrying about somebody if they weren’t well. I listen to a lot of sleep stories if I can’t get to sleep.

How do you relax?

Every night at six o’clock I have a bath and I also listen to a lot of podcasts.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Michael Jordan. The documentary ( The Last Dance) was amazing.

What’s your favourite smell?

Rosewater.

When is the last time you cried?

I’m a real crybaby. Probably yesterday, when I was filming up in Leeds and somebody came on with a sad story.

What traits do you least like in others?

Unkindness.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I can be quite stubborn.

What would cheer up your day?

To be able to see my family in Ireland again.

What quote inspires you the most and why?

“It could be easier in the morning.” Because things are always easier with time.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Cork. I think wherever you grew up is always your favourite place.

What are your goals for this year?

To spend more time outdoors.