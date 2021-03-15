Working Life: Our remote services are helping to reduce anxiety and isolation

Deirdre Grant, CEO ARC Cancer Support Centres, Dublin
Working Life: Our remote services are helping to reduce anxiety and isolation

Deirdre Grant: 'People are very engaged online, with a 34% increase across group activities last year'

Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 06:17
Catherine Shanahan

7.30am

I potter about before getting the girls up for breakfast, checking emails, listening to news headlines, choosing coffee instead of a quick online workout today. It’s a very different start to the day compared to pre-Covid when I was up and out in half an hour, ready for rush-hour traffic.

9am

Once the girls - aged nine and 11 - are set up for homeschooling, I head into a Zoom management meeting where we look at revising the budget. Due to Covid-19, our fundraising team has had to work hard to come up with ways of raising funds online. Once the budget is finalised, I write a report for our HR, audit and finance subcommittee outlining the increased services expenditure.

11am

After checking in with the girls to make sure the Zoom classes are on track, I head into a meeting with our services manager. We analyse feedback from our clients vis-a-vis our remote services. It is helping them build resilience and reduce anxiety, fear and isolation.

Unfortunately, our physical drop-in centres at Eccles Street, South Circular Road and Herbert Road, Dublin, are currently closed due to the pandemic, but people are very engaged online, with a 34% increase across group activities last year.

12 noon

Another subcommittee meeting, this time corporate governance and risk. In line with the Charities Governance Code, there are certain standards we must meet to manage the charity effectively.

1pm

I follow up on actions arising from the morning’s meetings before taking the girls to the pier in Howth (where we live) for hot chocolate.

3.30pm

I chat with a colleague at the Irish Cancer Society to discuss an upcoming affiliate national network meeting. We collaborate with other cancer support services on training, research, etc.

4pm

The latter part of the day is spent working on a new strategic plan. Covid-19 has given us fresh insights: it enables people to access our services from the comfort of home or even their hospital bed, Going forward, we need a blended service, where people can choose between physically availing of our services - which include counselling, classes, workshops, support groups, and therapies - or availing of some services remotely.

7pm

My husband, who is a great cook, produces a dish to everyone’s taste (no easy task), after which I get my youngest ready for an online Brownie Zoom meeting.

