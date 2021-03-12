The bottom line: How a strong bum could prevent back pain

When was the last time you thought about your glutes? As our most neglected body part, the muscles in our backsides are being ignored – and it’s taking its toll in more ways than you might imagine.

Experts say that from our 30s onwards we are increasingly prone to lazy glute syndrome, partly as a result of the natural loss of muscle mass as we age, but also because we simply don’t work them hard enough. And months of lockdown living hasn’t helped.

“Our glutes are the biggest muscle in the body and one of the most important, not just for sports performance, but for posture and general well being,” says personal trainer Ray Lally, aka the Happy Fitness Guy.

“Everything improves when our glutes are strong - our from balance to functional movement, but if you don’t work them it’s a downward spiral.”

As Lally says, the glutes – made up of the gluteus maximus, gluteus medius and gluteus minimus – are our body’s powerhouse, relied upon to keep us upright and help us move efficiently. In a recent study, Professor Jonathan Folland, an expert in neuromuscular performance at Loughborough University showed just how the glutes underpin efficient human movement. Reporting in the journal Medicine and Science In Sports and Exercise, Folland discovered that how fast people can run is influenced not only by diet, technique and genetic make-up, but also – and perhaps more significantly – by the size of their butt muscles.

“The gluteus maximus is the human body’s biggest muscle and there are evolutionary reasons it developed that way,” Folland says. “Our ancestors needed to be able to run fast for their own survival and fast running depends on the ability to power from the hips to drive our legs forward, snapping down the lead leg to push hard against the ground so that we move quickly – all of which is largely dependent on gluteal strength.”

But while big butt muscles are needed for speed, strong glutes are needed by all of us just to stay healthy. Making up the shapely bulk of your bottom, the gluteus maximus connects to the coccyx and, along with the other two gluteal muscles, acts as a support system for the entire body, as an antigravity muscle to keep us upright and as a shock absorber during exercise. But when don’t use our glutes, we soon lose them.

As glutes quickly become lazy with too much sitting, the hip flexor muscles that connect to the lower back and work to control posture, become tight and hamstring muscles, shortened through too much sitting, become overloaded when we try to move.

“Back pain can often be traced back to weak glutes and they are a common underlying cause of knee problems,” says Lally. “The glutes also help to maintain good walking and standing posture by ensuring your knees are in good alignment with the body.”

Even dedicated gymgoers and those who do squats and lunges on a regular basis aren’t immune from underworked glutes. “If done correctly, these are great exercises for the glutes,” Lally says. “But, if you do them poorly, they won’t have the desired strengthening effect.”

Ray Lally, The Happy Fitness Guy. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Squat with too narrow a stance with feet too close together or raise your heels off the ground and you will work the quadriceps more than the glutes and the same goes with lunging, Lally says.

“You need to be driving through your heel with these moves so that you really feel it in your glutes,” he says. “Everyday activities such as walking upstairs, hiking on hilly ground and even getting up and down out of a chair will also make for strong glutes. Neglect these muscles at your peril.”

Here are the tried-and-tested ways to build your booty:

Squeeze your glutes as you sit or stand

You might be spending more time seated than ever but, as far as your glutes are concerned, you can offset some of that time with simple glute-squeezing.

In a 2019 study published in PeerJ - the Journal of Life and Environmental Sciences, exercise scientists at Wichita State University asked volunteers to perform either 15 minutes of gluteal squeezes – which involved sitting up straight and squeezing their gluteal muscles as hard as they could for five seconds before relaxing and repeating - or 15 minutes of glute bridges – in which you lie on the floor and squeeze your glutes to raise your hips up so that your body forms a straight line from knees to shoulders – every day for eight weeks.

Their results showed that while all subjects had similar improvements in tests of muscle endurance and jumping power, the glute squeezers had increased their gluteal or hip extension strength by 16% compared to an 11% improvement for those doing the glute bridge exercise. Not only that, but the size of the glute muscles increased more significantly in the squeeze group meaning there are clear “clinical and aesthetic reasons to perform gluteal squeezes”, the researchers said.

Perform squats

When Brazilian researchers compared the squat with another popular glute strengthener, the hip thrust exercise, for International Journal of Sports Medicinea study published in the in May, it was the squat that came out on top. After 12 weeks of performing either just hip thrusts or deep squats (to a point where thighs are below parallel), a group of women had significant muscle gains, measured by ultrasound, in both their glutes and quads but the squats group displayed over double the growth in glute strength.

“Start by squatting in and out of a chair,” Lally says. “Then progress to squatting onto something a bit lower such as a basketball.”

Maintain good technique with the feet shoulder-width apart, and sink into a squat by bending your knees and lowering your bottom until thighs are at least parallel to the floor, before driving back up through your heels.

Do daily step-ups or stair-climbing

If you struggle with squats, an alternative is repeated stair-climbing either using a machine at the gym or simply by walking up a flight of stairs. Or try the step-up exercise which has the same outcome.

In a study commissioned by the American Council on Exercise and conducted at the University of Wisconsin, exercise physiologists used electromyographic (EMG) analysis to measure the muscle recruitment patterns of common gluteal exercises compared with the traditional squat and step-ups were found to be a good alternative.

To do them, stand behind a tall step or box and your left foot on top, transferring your weight to that leg. Push down with the heel of your left foot and straighten your leg to come up on top of the platform. Use the left leg only to initiate the step-up. Repeat on the same side for 12-16 reps and then change legs. Perform holding weights as you get stronger.

Do walking lunges

Walking lunges are fantastic for glute strength. To do them, push through the front heel to step forward with the left leg and repeat in a walking motion for 10 steps before turning round to work the opposite side.

“Remember to drive through your heels – the movement should feel similar to doing a single leg squat in that you really work those glutes,” Lally says.

Do three sets of 10 deep lunges, standing or walking, on each side.

Walk or run uphill

Walking or running on an incline is one of the best ways to work the glutes. The steeper the incline, the harder your glutes must work - find a slope or hill 60-80 metres long and walk or run up it six to eight times, clenching your glutes as you push off uphill with each stride. Take a slow jog or walk back down to recover.

“If your glutes begin to get really tired, do take a break,” Lally says. “Fatigued glutes can take days to recover and its always better to keep moving around.”