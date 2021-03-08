Pet Corner: How to introduce a new puppy to an older dog

LAST week, the country oohed and aahed over the news that President Michael D Higgins has welcomed a new dog into his home.

The puppy, named Misneach, the Irish word for courage, is a five-month-old Bernese mountain dog and was seen walking with the President and his older dog, Bród. The new arrival comes after the President lost one of his two dogs, Síoda, last September following a short illness.

President Higgins’ decision to take on another Bernese mountain dog is unsurprising considering he has spoken in the past about his love of dogs. In 2018 he discussed why he chose to have two dogs of that breed: “They’re a very sociable breed and they’re very safe with children,”

Introducing a puppy into a home with an older dog can be tricky but not impossible. If, like Bród, the older dog had a canine companion that recently passed away, it can be a comfort to them to have another dog living with them once more. However, if the older dog is elderly or ill then you should weigh the pros and cons of bringing a new puppy into the mix.

If you choose to add to the family, you need to spend time organising a safe and friendly introduction between the dogs. There is no one-size-fits-all way to do this, as every dog is different, and each dog’s personality will dictate how quickly or slowly this happens.

Most importantly, you need to monitor the dogs’ reactions during this phase, and be prepared to act fast if you notice them becoming distressed. Positive reinforcement during this introduction will help ensure a good relationship between the dogs.

Their first meeting should not happen in your home, in case the older dog becomes territorial. Instead, meet in a park or another secure public space and keep both dogs on their leads.

Stay calm so your dog feels at ease and allow each dog to gradually sniff and investigate each other on loose leads. If the puppy’s enthusiasm seems to be overwhelming the older dog, give them a break from each other.

When the puppy joins your home, make sure you keep your existing dog’s routine the same as much as possible. This includes the times you feed and walk the dog, and the area in which it sleeps being undisturbed.

You will need to manage food and toys etc, so neither dog feels the need to hoard or guard items. This can be achieved by having two food bowls, two water bowls, two beds, etc.

Finally, remember that it will take time for both dogs to adjust — but if you notice your older dog becoming quieter or acting out of character, ask your vet for advice.