Pet Corner: How to introduce a new puppy to an older dog

"If you choose to add to the family, you need to spend time organising a safe and friendly introduction between the dogs. There is no one-size-fits-all way to do this, as every dog is different."
Pet Corner: How to introduce a new puppy to an older dog

A Bernese mountain dog, five months old. Picture: iStock

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 06:00
Denise O’Donoghue

LAST week, the country oohed and aahed over the news that President Michael D Higgins has welcomed a new dog into his home.

The puppy, named Misneach, the Irish word for courage, is a five-month-old Bernese mountain dog and was seen walking with the President and his older dog, Bród. The new arrival comes after the President lost one of his two dogs, Síoda, last September following a short illness.

President Higgins’ decision to take on another Bernese mountain dog is unsurprising considering he has spoken in the past about his love of dogs. In 2018 he discussed why he chose to have two dogs of that breed: “They’re a very sociable breed and they’re very safe with children,”

Introducing a puppy into a home with an older dog can be tricky but not impossible. If, like Bród, the older dog had a canine companion that recently passed away, it can be a comfort to them to have another dog living with them once more. However, if the older dog is elderly or ill then you should weigh the pros and cons of bringing a new puppy into the mix.

If you choose to add to the family, you need to spend time organising a safe and friendly introduction between the dogs. There is no one-size-fits-all way to do this, as every dog is different, and each dog’s personality will dictate how quickly or slowly this happens.

Most importantly, you need to monitor the dogs’ reactions during this phase, and be prepared to act fast if you notice them becoming distressed. Positive reinforcement during this introduction will help ensure a good relationship between the dogs.

Their first meeting should not happen in your home, in case the older dog becomes territorial. Instead, meet in a park or another secure public space and keep both dogs on their leads.

Stay calm so your dog feels at ease and allow each dog to gradually sniff and investigate each other on loose leads. If the puppy’s enthusiasm seems to be overwhelming the older dog, give them a break from each other.

When the puppy joins your home, make sure you keep your existing dog’s routine the same as much as possible. This includes the times you feed and walk the dog, and the area in which it sleeps being undisturbed.

You will need to manage food and toys etc, so neither dog feels the need to hoard or guard items. This can be achieved by having two food bowls, two water bowls, two beds, etc.

Finally, remember that it will take time for both dogs to adjust — but if you notice your older dog becoming quieter or acting out of character, ask your vet for advice.

Read More

Pet Corner: Why microchipping your pet is so important

More in this section

He doesn't understand me Sex File: I only want sex twice a month
Vicky Phelan: 'The level of cancer in my body is starting to go down already' Vicky Phelan: 'The level of cancer in my body is starting to go down already'
Children Raising Hands In Class, Rear View Dr Colman Noctor: How will the teacher manage my child's request for 15 snacks a day?
International Women's Day.

Appliance of Science: Women in the fight against Covid-19

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices