Dream analysis: Her death was a mistake and she was alive again 

Despite what the dreamer says about being glad her parents aren’t alive to witness the torture she’s going through over a work-related issue, I think she’s really missing the support they offered her.
This woman has had two terrible shocks from their unexpected sudden deaths. Her dreams have helped her cope with the lonely work of mourning by enabling her to carry on conversations, particularly with her mother. And after the second blow of her father’s death, it was time to face up to the reality of death by letting go of her mother as well.
Last week’s dream is a further attempt by the unconscious to help her accept death's finality and endure those painful feelings of abandonment. The GP lays it on the line: this time her mother has to die. He brings the dreamer and her mother on an adventure to a beach near where they live, presumably a place where they made many happy memories. But it is also a liminal space where the land meets the sea and, in mythological terms, from where the dead set sail into the west. In Irish mythology, they depart from the Beara peninsula.
My thoughts are that this dreamer can honour her mother’s supportive spirit by seeking professional help with her heartfelt feelings of grief. She’ll also be able to discuss her work-related issue and find a way forward out of the pain she’s been suffering.