Dream analysis: Her death was a mistake and she was alive again 

My mam passed away suddenly and unexpectedly over 12 years ago. About two years later, I started having this dream where her death was a mistake and she was alive again. In the dream, I’m having lovely conversations with her. I say something like: 'Isn't just brilliant that you’re alive again. What was it like being dead?'. I always had a lovely positive feeling for days after having these dreams, which might occur eight to nine times a year. A year ago, about three months after my dad died suddenly, I had a dream that my mother was dying. I was extremely upset and begged her not to die. I had an uneasy feeling for a few days afterwards. Last week, I had another upsetting dream. My mam was dying once again. Her GP was trying to explain how her death the first time was a mistake, and what led to her grave being opened and being found alive. But this time it was different. He told me to get into the bed with her and he took us on an adventure - to a beach near where we lived. But my mam didn't die. I've been going through an extremely stressful work-related issue since January 2020, and I’ve said many times that I’m so glad my parents aren’t alive to witness the torture I’m going through.

Despite what the dreamer says about being glad her parents aren’t alive to witness the torture she’s going through over a work-related issue, I think she’s really missing the support they offered her.