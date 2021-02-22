Working Life: 'When this is over, I’ll never again grumble about having to train the Wilton U18 soccer team on wet, wintry evenings'

Dr Michael Clarkson, Consultant Nephrologist (kidney specialist) and Vice Dean for Research and Innovation, College of Medicine and Health, University College Cork gives an insight into his working day. 
Dr. Michael Clarkson, Vice Dean for Research and Innovation College of Medicine and Health University College Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Mon, 22 Feb, 2021 - 06:00

6.45am:

First mission is to walk the dog. It clears the head and helps me plan for the day.

7.45am:

My wife Fionnuala and I get the kids - Matthew (17), Anna (13) and Alice (9) - ready for online teaching.

8.30am:

Morning report in Cork University Hospital auditorium. We receive updates on patients admitted over the last 24 hours, allocate cases to clinical teams and ensure that all services are appropriately staffed.

9.00am:

I’ll usually swing by the Dialysis Unit to ensure that no patient needs an urgent review.

9.30am:

I have a specialist vasculitis (inflammation of blood vessels) clinic. It allows me to combine the care of patients with this complex rare disease with my clinical research interests. All but the most urgent consultations currently take place over the phone.

12.30pm:

Lunch at my desk, answering e-mails and following up on test results.

1pm:

Weekly online meeting with Dr Ashley Byrne, Research & Innovation Coordinator for the College of Medicine and Health in UCC. We are tasked with improving collaborative clinical

research within the college, including work on Covid19. The pandemic has demonstrated the singular importance of clinical research in driving advances in our understanding of the biology and treatment of Covid19 infection.

2pm:

Team ward rounds in full PPE. We review inpatients progress, adjust treatment plans and make plans for their safe discharge.

4pm:

Back at my desk signing outpatient letters, fielding clinical research enquiries and calling relatives of admitted patients.

5.30pm:

Family dinner and catch up with the kids. The normal routine of dance classes, soccer and GAA training has been replaced by on-line chats and games. When this is over I’ll never again grumble about having to train the Wilton U18 soccer team on wet wintry evenings.

8pm:

I’m on-call for Medicine tonight. This means I’m responsible for all medical admissions outside normal working hours. I join my junior colleagues at the 8pm handover meeting.

We review the admitted cases and plan the next 12 hours.The dedication, skill and professionalism of my junior colleagues throughout the pandemic has been exemplary.

10pm-overnight:

I field phone calls overnight from the medical team in CUH or colleagues in the region seeking specialist advice.

