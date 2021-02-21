Natural health: How do I soothe my sore throat? 

Q1. Whenever I feel rundown I get a sore throat. I find gargling with salt and water helps to ease the pain. Is there anything else I can do?

A. Gargling with salt and water is a great solution (pun intended!) for sore throats. Salt has long been used as a natural agent to treat and prevent infection, and can help to soothe inflammation in the mouth and throat, reduce bad breath issues, treat and prevent bacterial infection in the mouth, and relieve oral pain.

Since you have mentioned that a sore throat is a common immune response when you are feeling run down, it is important to support your immune system to reduce the chance of getting to this stage. Zinc is a vital mineral for immunity since t he body secretes zinc into fluids as an antiseptic.

It is worth noting that tea, coffee, and alcohol all reduce levels of zinc in the body. The most effective method of supplementation when it comes to sore throats is to use zinc lozenges so that this important mineral gets directly to the affected area.

There are two herbal teas that will support immune health whilst soothing your throat. The first is common garden sage (Salvia officinalis). The second is raspberry leaf (Rubus idaeus). Use 1 rounded teaspoon of dried herb per cup of boiling water and steep for 4-6 minutes, then drink 2-3 cups daily. You can also allow the tea to cool and gargle a little before swallowing the infusion.

If you find that your throat is excessively inflamed or you are producing excess mucous, then add a little liquorice root to your herbal infusions. Liquorice (Glycyrrhiza glabra) contains vitamin E, phosphorus, the B vitamins, manganese, iodine, chromium and zinc. Not only is it useful in nourishing the immune system, but it also supports the adrenal glands and soothes inflamed mucous membranes.

Q2. I picked up a tummy bug over Christmas which took about a week to clear. However, my stomach still feels inflamed. What would you suggest?

A. Many of the remedies mentioned in the previous answer would also apply to your tummy bug. In particular, zinc is useful to bolster your immune defences, raspberry leaf can help with nausea, vomiting, and gastro bugs, and liquorice root will help soothe the inflammation you are experiencing.

Slippery elm (Ulmus fulva) is a wonderful remedy to help soothe an inflamed gut. It has been used internally and externally as both food and medicine for thousands of years in Ayurvedic, Native American, Traditional Chinese, and Western medicine.

You can purchase slippery elm as a powder, which you then mix with warm or hot water until it forms a paste. Combine it with water until it is either thick enough to eat with a spoon (like porridge) or thin enough to drink like a cup of soup or broth. You can add raw honey for additional flavour and healing properties.

Use the slippery elm daily until you feel relief from your symptoms. If you prefer a porridge consistency, then use 1-2 tablespoons of slippery elm per 300-400ml of hot water. Along with honey, you can add spices, vanilla, and chopped berries, grated apples or pears to create a delicious healing, soothing, and nourishing meal.



Aloe vera juice is recommended for IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) and intestinal disorders such as Leaky Gut because it soothes and repairs the mucous lining of the gut. The gut lining takes four days to regenerate, so keep up these remedies for at least four days as your stomach is healing.

Make sure that any aloe vera juice you choose is pure, as there are many aloe juice products where there is very little aloe present, and the rest is water, artificial flavours, and sweeteners. Forever Living is a reputable brand used in clinical trials, along with Pukka Herbs pure aloe.