I'm a 54-year-old woman. What can I take to boost my libido? 

One of the places to begin is to check the medications you currently use. Your GP can review your medications and if necessary change your prescription to something less likely to affect your libido.
My go-to remedy for muscle cramping is magnesium. A tiny metallic ion, crucial to more than 300 enzyme systems in the body, low magnesium often manifests as poor REM sleep patterns and late-night leg cramps.
Topical application of magnesium is more effective than taking it orally when treating cramps. This is because the topical form — usually found as a spray, cream, or gel preparation — is more bioavailable and can be applied directly to the affected area.
The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.