Working Life: A neurological diagnosis can be life changing

Teresa Twohig, senior primary care physiotherapist, HSE/Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Blackrock Hall Primary Care Centre
Teresa Twohig, senior physiotherapist, HSE Primary Care Centre, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 06:00

6.30am

Morning is my favourite part of the day. I listen to Lyric FM as I prepare for work. I cycle to Blackrock Hall, a primary care centre in Cork city, where I see patients with a neurological diagnosis.

8.30am

I do paperwork and return phone calls/ e-mails from colleagues or patients.

My patients all have a disorder of the nervous system, such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis or stroke. A neurological diagnosis can be life changing, it’s often a life-long condition and can be progressive.

9am

I am seeing patients individually. This consists of an initial assessment, then prescribing exercise programmes depending on what the assessment finds.

These programmes can be to address muscle weakness, poor balance or decreased activity. Often with a neurological diagnosis, people are physically challenged and tend to be more sedentary and less physically active. My intervention as a physiotherapist is to facilitate people with these challenges to move safely and as much as possible.

12pm

I check in with the Neuro Functional Training Zone, an adapted gym where my patients, who are suitable for a gym session, can attend.

Myself and my colleagues Anne Reen and Fiona O’ Shea work with specialised gym instructors to develop, progress and oversee gym exercise programmes for these patients. We also aim to make them aware of the long-term benefits of staying active/healthy/making good lifestyle choices. Fiona and I have just published a booklet called Fit To Flourish which we give to our patients. This is a great adjunct to our physiotherapy intervention.

1pm

A quick walk around the block before having lunch.

2pm

With my occupational therapy colleague, Karen Bevan, I run a GRASP group, focusing on rehabilitation of the upper limb. It works on movement and strengthening of the upper limb while also improving function. This group takes place in a supportive environment which is important, as people with neurological conditions can feel very isolated. In GRASP, similar to the gym, people get peer support and also support from therapists, which enhances their outcomes.

5pm

I go home for dinner with my son. At weekends, I go for a walk and, very importantly, make time for coffee and cake.

Empty seats, examination room, Seminar

Dream analysis: I'm at school and about to start an Irish test

