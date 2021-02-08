Working Life: Calls from people struggling with their mental health are off the charts 

6.30am

As a firm believer in the physical and mental health benefits of exercise, I get the day underway with half an hour on the cross-trainer. I then unwind by jotting down a few thoughts in my journal. I enjoy writing and I like to remind myself of the things I should be grateful for. It helps me focus on the day ahead, along with the great coffee I enjoy over breakfast.

8.30am

I head in the car for Waterford Health Park, home to our medical practice in Waterford city. We’ve a 25-strong team and they’re a terrific bunch to work with. It’s all a bit strange at the moment with staff in full PPE. We are currently only seeing emergencies and urgent cases and all of the triaging is done initially by phone.

10.30am

A patient comes in with severe abdominal pain. I wear full PPE when assessing him. He requires onward referral to University Hospital Waterford.

The wife of a patient with Covid-19 calls, concerned about her husband’s deteriorating respiratory status. As he is deemed to be quite unwell, we advise her to bring him to the ED at University Hospital Waterford for admission.

11.30am

Calls to the clinic from people struggling with their mental health are off the charts. I call it the ‘Covid blues'. People are really challenged trying to work from home/look after children/ home school. It’s creating lots of additional pressure, especially for women. The Marie Keating Foundation did research recently which found that people are eating more, drinking more alcohol and smoking more as they try to cope.

1pm

There’s no meeting with colleagues for coffee. I go home and make one of my short daily videos which I post on social media @drmarkrowe, suggesting simple lockdown stress busters to encourage and support people in these Covid challenged times.

2pm

Back into the practice for an afternoon divided between telephone consultations and the occasional physical consultation in the surgery.

I snatch a few minutes later in the afternoon to do a radio interview about the Marie Keating Foundation’s new campaign ‘Your Health: Your Choice’, designed to encourage better habits to reduce our risk of future cancers.

6pm

Home for dinner, followed by a long walk to recharge from the day.