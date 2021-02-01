Making Cents: If debt is building up, face up to it with help from Mabs

Rising case numbers and the strain on our health service are the issues that understandably dominate the headlines, but the ongoing pandemic is also leading to huge financial strain in thousands of homes around the country.

There has been much conversation around the fact that the highest level of Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), €350 per week, is much higher than standard unemployment support, which equates to €18,200 per annum.

But according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), average annual earnings were €40,283 in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic made itself felt around the globe. It is clear that there is a massive shortfall in many Irish homes, even with unprecedented levels of Government support.

People who have never previously needed additional support are turning to charities for help. Caitríona Twomey from Cork Penny Dinners sees it on a daily basis, and reports extraordinary strain on some families.

"People are coming to us for the first time,” she told The Echo last month. “They have been let go from work and are worried about their futures.

"People are unable to renew their health and life insurance. Couples with children are having to use their Covid payments to pay the mortgage, only to find they are left with nothing at the end of the month."

The most important thing you can do if you are in financial difficulty is to face up to it and do what you can.

Money strain is so distressing that there can be a temptation to avoid thinking about it (while in reality thinking about little else) and constantly juggling debt in the hope that the situation will resolve itself.

Ignoring bills or letters from the bank, or piling debt on credit cards — these tactics compounds the stress involved and will lead to bigger problems down the line.

The good news is that there is a free and independent source of help available for Irish families in financial difficulty.

Money Advice and Budgeting Service (Mabs), the State money advice service, remains open for anyone who needs support.

“While we might not be able to meet face-to-face now, rest assured we have your back,” the service says. “Mabs is open and ready to provide the full range of money, debt, and budgeting support.”

Money advisers from Mabs are available by phone on the national Helpline on 0761 072000 from 9am to 8pm, Monday to Friday.

Anyone seeking help can also email helpline@mabs.ie, or use the live chat on www.mabs.ie.

With mortgage payments one of the biggest outgoings in family budgets, Mabs also has a dedicated confidential, free, and independent mortgage arrears service.

“Our dedicated mortgage arrears advisers are available throughout the country to give you mortgage arrears advice and refer you to other free professional services,” offers the service.

If your mortgage payment is the main source of stress, you can make an appointment with the dedicated service by calling the Mabs helpline.

If difficulty extends beyond your mortgage payment, you should talk through your issues with a money adviser. The most important thing here is to build up a clear picture of your current situation.

“You may be asked to write down as much as you can about your home life — who lives with you, what income is coming in, what regular bills you have, where your money is spent, and any debts you may have,” Mabs explains.

“This is really important as we cannot help you in the best way possible if we only have half the story.”

Everything you tell your money adviser is confidential to that service.

The adviser will look at both your income and your spending — to see if the first can be increased in any way, and to ensure you are getting the best value out of the money you have available to you.

Advisers can tell you about any additional State support to which you may be entitled, and can also talk you through any tax relief or refunds you may be able to claim. If you are struggling to service debt, they can also help you work out what you can afford to repay, and support you in discussing this with your creditors.

