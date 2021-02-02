We need to teach children about the value of a euro  

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is calling on parents nationwide to check out its dedicated Parents’ Hub on its Money Matters website (moneymatters.ccpc.ie). This has been expanded with additional resources to help parents/guardians support second-level students who want to ‘school up’ on personal finances, while studying from home.

CCPC deputy director of communications Muriel Dolan says introducing financial education as early as possible is fundamental in children’s lives. She points to a 2013 Cambridge University study conducted for the British Money Advice Services, which found adult money habits can be set by age seven.

CCPC research (Financial Capability and Wellbeing study 2018) shows a positive relationship between receiving financial education as a child and later financial wellbeing as an adult. “Financial wellbeing means being able to meet your day-to-day expenses without borrowing. You’ll probably also have a savings buffer – the more savings you have, the better your financial wellbeing,” says Dolan.

According to the OECD’s 2018 PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) study, 52% of 15-year-olds like talking about money. Ireland doesn’t contribute to PISA research, but Dolan says the findings bear true here too. In four out of five of Ireland’s main banks, 16 year olds can receive a visa debit card without parental consent – in the fifth bank, children aged 14 can do so.

“It’s important to plant seeds early for good money management,” says Dolan, especially with Covid-19 fast-tracking digitalisation of personal finances – there’s more buying online, more buying with cards.

PISA found 45% of 15 year olds hold an ATM/debit card and 73% of them have bought online. Dolan says children need to learn good money habits before they develop bad ones that’ll be tough to break. “We need to teach them advantages and disadvantages of using debit and credit cards. Cards are very handy, very secure – you don’t have to carry or withdraw cash. But it’s very easy to build up debt – to go online and say ‘oh that’s very cheap, I’ll buy it’. And interest rates on debit/credit cards can be high – young people need to know it costs to spend money on them.”

Parents should lead by example and bring real-world money management into children’s lives.

Dolan suggests getting them involved in making the shopping list. Point out ‘this is what we need, this is our budget’. Bring them to the shop, pay sometimes with cash, sometimes by card – talk with them about this. She recommends encouraging children to have savings accounts and to set small savings goals – motivate them by adding to their fund once they save an agreed amount.