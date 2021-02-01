Why is COVID-19 mutating, and what do we know about the new variants?

This time last year we were all hearing about the new coronavirus for the first time; a year on and we have all learned a lot about this virus. To shake it up a little it seems we have some new variants on the scene but why has the virus mutated and what do these changes mean?

Mutants

Anything that repeatedly copies genetic material will make mistakes from time to time. It happens within our own cells as our DNA is copied for various reasons. When these mutations do occur there are very good processes in place to pick up these anomalies and correct them. The more the genetic code is copied, the more chances that some mutations will occur that will go unchecked.

It’s the same with COVID-19, (SARS CoV2) as the virus’s genetic material is constantly replicated within our own cells, mutations will inevitably occur, most will be detected and corrected, some won’t. The new mutated viruses are referred to as variants or new strains.

The COVID-19 virus has been tracked throughout the year, and there have been a number of variants already identified. Most variants do not alter how the virus acts but there have been a few new variants recently that have raised some concerns.

New variants

There have been three new variants of the COVID-19 virus in the last couple of months, namely the UK variant (sometimes referred to as variant B.1.1.7), the South African variant (B.1.3.51) and the Brazilian variant (P.1 or B.1.1.248). The UK and South African variants have been detected in Ireland and the UK variant in particular accounts for at least 45 percent of our current cases.

The UK variant appears to have 17 new mutations within its genetic code. It is thought these may have happened all at once; they are most likely due to multiple mutations happening while the virus was within the one person, due to a prolonged infection. Most of these mutations make no difference to how the virus works but as this variant is now reported to be 50 to 70 percent more transmissible (more easily spread from person to person), at least one of these mutations seems to have altered how the virus operates.

The mutations

All three variants, the UK one, the South African one and the Brazilian variant, have one mutation in common, it is referred to as N501Y, and it is a mutation of the virus’s spike proteins (the spikey parts that protrude from the virus). These spike proteins connects with ACE 2, a protein found on our cells, and use it as a way of entering and infecting the cell. The mutation in these variants may make the virus better at doing this.

Both the South African and Brazilian variants may also have mutations that make them better able to re-infect people with COVID-19.

Will the vaccines still work?

Most of the COVID-19 vaccines target the spike protein on the virus, so will these vaccines work in a strain that has a change in these spike proteins? Early investigations suggest that vaccines will still be effective against these new variants. Both the Pfizer/Biontech and Moderna vaccines, for example, has been reported to work against both variants, although their efficacy might be slightly reduced.

One advantage to many of the newer vaccine technologies used against COVID-19 (like the mRNA vaccines) is that they can more easily be modified to adapt to new variants, if necessary. This is not thought to be required for these new variants.