Pet Corner: Woman with rare brain disease to walk 99km with dog rescued from M50

A woman recovering after recent brain surgery has pledged to walk '99k for Canines' with her family's dog, which was rescued from the M50 as a puppy.

Róisín Tracey was inspired by the love her adopted dog has shown her during her illness to take part in an innovative challenge to raise much-needed funds for the Dogs Trust charity.

The Tracey family dog, Freya, had been abandoned on the M50 as a puppy, along with her littermates in 2018. Freya was then adopted from a rescue organisation but later returned, which turned out to be a stroke of luck for Róisín and her family.

About 18 months ago, Róisín was diagnosed with a rare brain disease at the age of 22 which sadly left her in considerable pain, bed-bound and unable to work.

Loyal Freya has been glued to her side through it all, and seems to know when she’s in pain or about to have a seizure. Freya would alert other family members if Ms Tracey fell or collapsed.

"Freya usually sleeps with my parents but after I had brain surgery, she slept in my bed. We may have rescued her, but I feel she has done more for me than the other way around," she said.

Dogs Trust, which is Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity, launched the ‘99k for Canines’ challenge on social media and has called on dog lovers to walk 99 kilometres over the month of February. The walks can be completed with or without a furry friend.

"When I saw the ‘99k for Canines’ challenge on my Facebook feed, I thought of how much Freya has helped me and how much I want to be able to help other dogs in need, just like she was, so we signed up immediately. Freya is my inspiration for getting out to walk and the challenge suits me because there will be days, I can walk further than others and days where I can’t walk at all."

Ms Tracey's determination to take part and raise funds for the charity has been described as inspirational.

"We were blown away when we heard Róisín’s story. The fact she’s taking part in our ‘99k for Canines’ challenge after everything she’s been through is such an inspiration to us and to everybody else taking part and we wish her and Freya the very best of luck," said Ciara Byrne, Head of Communications at Dogs Trust Ireland.

"It’s such a wonderful way for Róisín to give back. She’s helping other rescue dogs, just like Freya, by fundraising for Dogs Trust via this challenge.”

For more information about Dogs Trust Ireland’s ‘99k for Canines’ Facebook challenge, visit DogsTrust.ie/99kForCanines. Everyone who signs up will be sent a '99k for Canines' t-shirt and bandanas for their dogs.