Working Life: Our focus is on promoting patient involvement in treatment and decision making 

6.30am

Myself and my wife Claire are kept busy, homeschooling and working from home. Claire gets up at daybreak to get ahead with her work before our two little girls, Emily (eight) and Ruby (six), surface. I tend to work on in the evenings to make up for lost time. Work/lessons/fresh air are all part of the daily juggle, but at least I’ve no commute from Clontarf to Dublin city centre, as IPPOSI staff are working remotely during the pandemic.

1pm

I take the girls to the park, St Anne’s in Clontarf, which we are very lucky to have on our doorstep.

2pm

As CEO of a small team, I’ve been really fortunate to work with a group who are highly motivated to deliver value for patients. We’ve also become very proficient in using online platforms to meet individually and as a team. We’ve a couple of big-ticket items on the agenda this month, including our pilot Citizens’ Jury which kicked off earlier this month.

The jury involves recruiting 25 adults, representative of the population, who will have the opportunity to quiz experts on health information - what it is, how it is collected, how it’s shared and used. The jury deliberations will take place online in April and the findings and recommendations will be presented to policymakers who are working on new Irish health information legislation, as well as the development of the National Electronic Health Record.

To apply to become a member of the IPPOSI Citizens’ Jury on access to health information, visit its website ​before January 31.

Derick Mitchell, CEO IPPOSI.

3pm

As a patient-led organisation, our focus is very much on promoting patient involvement in the treatment and decision making that affects their healthcare. We interact with researchers, state agencies and companies and provide a platform for our 100-plus patient member groups to do likewise.

4pm

I check in with the team for an update on our patient e-learning programme - we plan to launch the third edition of it next month. It’s a programme we are very proud of in IPPOSI.

5:30pm

Dinnertime. Followed by a walk on nearby Dollymount Strand. I’m also partial to an episode or eight of the West Wing which helps me de-stress.