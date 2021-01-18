Working Life: Patients have different hearing goals when they come to me

7.30am

I’ve just myself to organise in the morning - shower, dress, breakfast and out the door. I run clinics across three sites in Cork: Glanmire Medical Centre, Affidea ExpressCare in the Elysian and Crowley’s Opticians in Ballincollig. I also run clinics in Tralee and Killarney.

9.30am

This morning I’m working at the Elysian and my first task is to make sure the equipment I use to test people's hearing is in good working order. I also check stock levels and if I’m running low, I place an order with head office in Naas.

10am

My first patient arrives. I follow stringent Covid-19 protocols while assessing her. I go through her medical history to determine if I can provide the care she needs or if she needs a referral to an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist. I examine her ears and conduct a hearing test - she puts on headphones, listens carefully and presses a button when she hears a beep. She has a moderate hearing loss so we discuss which hearing aids might be suitable.

Patients have different hearing goals when they come to me. Some have problems hearing the TV and they want that addressed, others want to chat with friends without constantly asking people to repeat themselves.

Una Maguire, audiologist with Blackberry Hearing working in the Cork/Kerry region, pictured in her Cork city clinic. Picture: Denis Minihane.

11am

I conduct a remote care session. We are doing as much as we can online at the moment because of the pandemic. This morning I am talking to a client who has a problem with a hearing aid. We have an app called Widex Remote Care which allows me to adjust hearing aids remotely. If a problem cannot be resolved online, patients can come to the clinic. I wear full PPE and everything is wiped down between appointments.

12pm

I have a client in for wax removal.

1pm

Lunchtime.

2pm

I’ve a home visit to repair a hearing aid. I call in advance and arrange to meet the client outside their home because of Covid-19. Due to the pandemic, home visits are reserved for vulnerable clients who cannot attend clinic.

5.30pm

I’m working from Ballincollig tomorrow, so I touch base with Crowley’s to let them know I’ll be in.

In my spare time, I enjoy travelling (not at the moment!), playing the fiddle and exploring my adopted home of Cork city. I’m originally from Dublin.