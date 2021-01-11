Working Life: Patient made a remarkable recovery from broken-heart syndrome 

6am

We’ve an early start as both my wife Róisín and I are consultant cardiologists in the Mater Private and we need to get ourselves, along with our little girl Saorla, organised. Fortunately, our childminder, her aunt Annie, collects Saorla and looks after her at her own house.

Most mornings I cycle the 5km to work from our home near the Phoenix Park. As a cardiologist, I’m very aware of the importance of exercise.

7.15am

This morning gets underway with a multidisciplinary team (MDT) meeting where cardiologists and cardiac surgeons discuss patient cases from the previous week - their complaints, their problems, and what solutions we can offer- for example, stents, heart valves, or bypass.

As a result of Covid-19, the MDT meetings are by videoconference and it works very well.

8.15am

As director of cardiology, I’m involved in operational matters, so I meet with lead consultants in the department to discuss issues that have arisen and how to address them.

Clinical duties get underway around 9am. Today I’m seeing patients at the rapid access Urgent Cardiac Care Clinic, assessing patients with chest pain, palpitations, breathlessness. Some are admitted and some are referred back to their GP.

Other patients come back for follow-up review. One is a fit and active woman in her 60s who felt a sudden tightness in her chest some months back while gardening. She rapidly deteriorated and ended up in ICU on life support. It turned out to be broken-heart syndrome - a rare heart condition often brought on by a sudden physical or emotional shock. We treated her with a heart pump support device at the Mater Private and she made a remarkable recovery.

2pm

I’ve a cath lab session where we do coronary angiograms to detect blockages in the coronary arteries and stenting - seven or eight procedures per afternoon.

6pm

As chair of the Dublin Cardiovascular Research Institute, I chair a research meeting. We discuss paperwork of patients we enrolled in a study during the day. We then link in by videoconference for a weekly lecture from a world expert in cardiology and have attendance from cardiologists all over Ireland. That’s been a real upside of the pandemic. Previously people had to attend in person.

7.30pm

Home in time to get Saorla to bed.