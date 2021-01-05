Young social innovators think about drivers with disabilities 

A PROJECT aiming to tackle misuse of parking spaces designated for people with disabilities won 19 students from Cashel Community School the overall award in the latest Young Social Innovators (YSI) Ireland Awards.

The students envisaged a deterrent device to combat irresponsible parking and they designed a prototype that triggers an alarm if a driver can’t display a valid parking permit (blue badge).

“A sensor on the ground alerts the deterrent, which could be light or audio. The driver must scan the bar code of the blue badge to deactivate the light/audio,” says fifth-year student and member of winning team Colin Harding.

Before embarking on their 'Step Up for Accessibility' project, the students researched whether parking in disabled spaces was a problem in Cashel. “One of our friends is the holder of a blue parking badge. He gave us first-hand information about his experiences,” says Colin.

They split into groups and spent an afternoon surveying Cashel’s various disabled parking spaces, such as outside the bank and in front of supermarkets.

And it was a problem – nearly every location had at least one car parked that didn’t have a blue badge. The longest a car was parked without one was one hour, 10 minutes – the least was five minutes.

The students would like penalty points issued to those misusing allocated spaces, and they’ve created awareness around responsible parking, designing a sign for the disabled parking spaces in their own school grounds.

Working closely with HSE disability officer Anne Bradshaw, they were assisted by their school’s engineering department. They showcased their prototype for judges at a 'speak out', also doing a dramatic presentation of common excuses for irresponsible parking they’d encountered –for example, ‘I’ve just gone to grab a coffee’; ‘I’ll be back in five’; ‘It’s raining’.

With their €2,000 prize, they hope to bring their prototype to real-world use.

In total 6,400 teens participated in the latest YSI programme, developing 411 social innovation projects countrywide. Young Social Innovators co-founder and CEO Rachel Collier says YSI is about switching on and mobilising young people’s instinctive social consciousness. She says the projects show young people contributing to shaping of a fairer, more sustainable world.

“What’s great about teenagers is they’re beginning to explore the outside world, to ask how things work and why we do them this way and not a different way. This is the essence of what innovation’s about. YSI equips young people to live in the real world, to feel they can make changes, make a difference, and understand what they do really matters.”

Nationwide competition

Nine category-winning projects competed across a range of themes including: ‘Make Our World Healthier’, ‘Make Our World More Sustainable’ and ‘Relationships & Sexual Health’.

Students from Waterford’s Newtown School came second for Newtown Games Community Gains project – to engage people of all ages in a variety of organised events, promoting physical activity and a greater sense of connectedness.

Students from St Leo’s College, Carlow, won bronze for their domestic violence research and awareness project, The Loud Silence behind Closed Doors. They lobbied locally, raising strong petition of 1k signatories to support work of Carlow Women’s Aid.

See: www.youngsocialinnovators.ie