Everything you need to know about cold water swimming in the sea

I have spent most of my life living near the sea and have been dipping in (very sporadically) during the colder months for more than 20 years now. This year saw a resurgence in my interest in sea swimming and I certainly wasn’t the only one. What is it that draws so many people to submerge themselves in the cold sea in the middle of winter and are there any benefits to this act of madness?

What is cold water swimming?

There is no one definition of what cold water swimming (CWS) is (sometimes referred to as winter swimming), but it is generally agreed to describe swimming in waters below 15C.

What is going on?

Many people will report a fairly extreme reaction to immersing their bodies in such cold waters on their first few attempts. Typically, they will find breathing difficult, their heart rates will soar and they will feel pain from the sheer chill of the water. These are normal reactions; the body releases a slew of chemicals in response to the stress it is exposed to, including the release of cortisol (a stress hormone) and endorphins. These prime the body to respond to the perceived danger.

Stress response

The levels of cortisol released during cold water immersion vary with different reports, but studies agree that it is a direct response to the action. A recent research group in the UK immersed participants in cold water for varied periods of time. The study reported that, within six immersions, the extreme responses within the body had halved (the breathing rate was slower and the stress response was reduced).

Another interesting parallel drawn by this and other studies is the idea of cross adaptation. The psychological response to the stress of CWS may differ to that of other stressful life events, but the adaptation of the stress of one appears to help deal with the stress of the other. These studies suggest that CWS can greatly reduce our stress response in other areas of life.

Pain relief and euphoria

The endorphins that are released during CWS act as natural pain killers and likely explain why many people report benefits from the activity as a form of recovery from surgery. There are also documented reports of pain relief from rheumatism and fibromyalgia.

These endorphins are also responsible for the euphoric high associated with cold water immersion. People suffering with anxiety and depression have reported many benefits from the extreme activity (most studies to date rely on self-reporting to gather such data).

Boosting the immune system

The stress response induced by CWS can also increase our white blood cell count and reduce inflammation. Participants report less colds and respiratory illnesses and overall improvements in well-being.

Ice swimming

Ice swimming takes the concept of CWS to a whole new level. In general, ice water swimming is defined as swimming in waters below 5C. It has even become popular with Irish swimmers, despite our water temperatures being considered too warm for this type of swimming. Galway woman Dee Newell started cold water swimming as a way to improve her endurance for summer swimming. Before she knew it, she was signed up to swim in the icy waters of the Antarctic, completing a 1km swim last February in water that was 1.6C.

Not for everyone

Despite its popularity, CWS can come with health risks too. Anyone with underlying health issues should seek medical advice before diving into this joyful, but extreme, activity.