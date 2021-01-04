Pet Corner: Caring for wild birds in your garden

With a cold start to 2021, it might be a good idea to make a new year's resolution to care for the creatures you find outside your home, such as wild birds. The next few weeks will be difficult for our feathered friends in the garden, and our robins, sparrows, thrushes, blackbirds, and many more need a helping hand through the coldest months to find sources of food. Birds use a lot of energy gathering food in the cold weather and they need to consume a high amount of calories to survive in winter. The more they eat, the more likely it is that they will survive and see the spring.

To help them along the way, many people provide feeding options from their gardens, windowsills, and similar. Nesting boxes and feeding tables are some options and these should be positioned carefully away from predators such as cats and other pets. If you're wondering what is best to feed the birds, fruit and unsalted peanuts are fine for garden birds but Emily Miller of Petmania says higher-calorie foods would give birds a better chance of survival at winter.

Sultanas and raisins for example are toxic for dogs

"The real high-calorie treats are the fat and suet balls and energy-rich seeds and grains. Nyjer and sunflower seeds are ideal. Be careful with dried foods as they may swell after eating. Avoid salty crisps, and sadly bread has virtually no nutritional value for birds." It is important to make sure your bird feeders are kept topped up as they will be likely to return to you for more food over the coming weeks and months. Birds are more likely to return for food first thing in the morning to replace the energy they lost overnight and last thing in the afternoon to prepare for the night ahead.

Ms Miller adds that if you have pets you should ensure any food you are putting out is safe for them to eat in case it is within their reach. "Be careful that the food you provide is not dangerous for your dog or cat. Sultanas and raisins for example are toxic for dogs. Leave out clean water and make sure it is not frozen and, once again, well out of reach of the cat."

Caring for wild birds can be a rewarding experience and it provides an ecological bonus. When you encourage wildlife into your garden, it can positively impact both your garden’s ecosystem and the natural pest control it provides. It can also be an educational opportunity for amateur bird-watchers. With more birds drawn to your home, you may be lucky enough to attract unusual visitors such as blackcaps and bramblings.