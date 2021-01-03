Natural health: I've lost interest in sex since the menopause 

I went through the menopause five years ago, aged 48. I’ve all but lost interest in sex, though have a good relationship with my husband. Is there a herb or supplement I could take?

That you have a good relationship is great to hear. It is so important to have open communication about what you are both experiencing and feeling, and work together towards understanding and solutions.

Men and women alike can have overactive or underactive sex drives, and more often than not it is a simple case of balancing hormones. For decades, any issues relating to female sexuality were considered to be purely psychological. However, scientists and doctors now understand that hormonal imbalances are far more common as the cause.

I wonder if you have tried maca root (Lepidium meyenii). This Peruvian, adaptogenic, cruciferous root vegetable has been used as a super-food and sexual-health supplement for thousands of years. Maca root helps to balance male and female hormones.

Maca boosts sexual drive in women, and it can also enhance fertility, if having trouble conceiving. It is a complete protein and high in a range of vitamins and minerals, including calcium and zinc. Maca also increases energy, improves mood, and is a powerful antioxidant.

It is ideal for women who have been through menopause, as it is balancing and nourishing. In men, maca improves libido and sexual performance without changing serum reproductive levels, so it can be used regardless of a man’s testosterone base level. It is not linked to an increased risk of prostate cancer.

You can find maca in many forms, but the most effective is the ‘gelatinised’ powder. This has nothing to do with an animal product — it means that it has been pre-cooked in the traditional way to trigger the release of the active metabolites.

Make your own energy balls by combining maca with your choice of dates, vanilla, tahini, cacao butter, carob, and warm spices (such as cinnamon, cardamom, and/or ginger) in a food processor or blender. Roll the mixture into balls, dividing so that you average 10g of maca powder across the number of energy balls you eat daily.

I’d like to do a gentle detox this month. I’ve gone on detoxes in the past, but they left me feeling tired. What would you suggest?

If past detoxes have left you drained, then begin by adding in healthy habits, rather than looking at which foods or routines you need to avoid or remove. For example, you could add the juice of half a lemon in warm water to your morning routine, without changing anything else. Commit to this gentle liver-supportive change for a week, then add another week-long change, such as a green smoothie for breakfast. Each week, add another positive change to your daily habits.

Ideally, the changes will support liver health, promote immunity, reduce blood sugar and inflammation, and optimise digestive well-being.

These don’t need to just be dietary changes: Breath work, movement, and meditation all help with gentle detox too. By shifting the focus towards foods and activities that you are introducing to your life, rather than being focused on what you are ‘missing out’ on or can’t have, you create change in a positive direction.

As you fill your life with more healthy foods and activities, these tend to crowd out any habits and foods that are not serving your mental and physical wellness. Getting quality sleep is another crucial change. A good night’s sleep will support regeneration, growth, and repair within the body and mind.

The choices you make throughout the day all contribute to how well you sleep at night.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.