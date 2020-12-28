Sky Matters: 2020 saw the launch of 111 rockets, some carrying up to 60 satellites

We have passed the shortest day of the year. Slowly but surely the hours of daylight increase. More energy from the sun falls on the northern hemisphere and gradually the warming begins.

It’s not immediate, as we all know, partly because our atmosphere is slow to react. This time lag may have been a cause for concern for our ancestors who likely prayed to their deities in the hope of the fruitful return of the longer days. For us, it’s different. We know the lengthening of the days are inevitable because we understand the principal force of nature responsible — gravity.

Gravity keeps us in our orbit around the sun and we can calculate its effects with exquisite precision. In fact, we know it so well that we can send space probes on far-flung missions across hundreds of millions of kilometres to rendez-vous with asteroids no larger than the size of Cork.

In 2020 the Japanese Hayabusa 2 spacecraft returned to Earth after a rendez-vous with a near-Earth asteroid called Ryugu and brought back a small sample of rocks which will hopefully tell us more about the origins of our solar system and hence planet Earth. A larger but similar mission to asteroid Bennu captured about 400g of material and is scheduled to touch down in the Utah desert on September 24, 2023. Closer to home, the unmanned Chinese Chang’e spacecraft brought back the largest haul of moon rock since the Apollo era.

These are truly astounding successes. Each of these missions involve hundreds of scientists and engineers, millions of innovative solutions. And one law of gravity.

2020 saw the launch of 111 rockets, some carrying up to 60 satellites. The most prolific launcher was Space-X, which now has more than 800 satellites in orbit as part of its Starlink Constellation of communication satellites. The Starlinks are designed to provide broadband that rivals current terrestrial broadband speeds, especially in rural areas. Starlink broadband will be available in Ireland.

One negative issue which nobody seemed to have foreseen is the effect of such large numbers on our night skies. Each satellite reflects a small amount of sunlight. Not only are many visible to the unaided eye, they play havoc with sensitive experiments being conducted by astronomers. While Space-X has started to implement features to darken their satellites, there is a long way to go before they (and other satellites) can be made effectively invisible. Perhaps it’s an opportunity for an Irish entrepreneur with an expertise in (dark) material science!

Turning to the skies for January 2021 and the new year is heralded in with the Quadrantid meteor shower, peaking on the night of January 2. Unfortunately, the moon will not be kind and its glow will wash out all but the brightest of the meteors. The Quadrantids are believed to originate from an extinct comet known as 2003 EH1 which probably broke up as it rounded the sun. Unlike planets such as the Earth which have a circular orbit, cometary orbits often take them very far from the sun and then very close. It is during these close encounters, when the Sun’s warming rays cause the cometary material to boil and violently explode, that comets can be ripped apart. For 2003 EH1 the ensuing debris field results in meteors when the Earth’s orbit causes us to crash through it.

The planets are not well placed this January. It’s a time to catch up on looking at the stars and perhaps learning a few constellations. The Plough, or Big Dipper, is worth recognising as it can be seen at any time of the year. Orion is coming into its own and will be well placed for the next few months. The skies will be darkest around January 13, with the moon being new — this is the best time to simply soak in the beauty of the skies above. More information can be found here.