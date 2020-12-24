Five steps to ensure your child goes to bed early on Christmas Eve

It’s Christmas Eve, and that means one thing for parents: trying to convince an excited child to go to bed. It’s difficult at the best of times but with the addition of Christmas magic, excitement for presents and extra chocolate treats, it can be tough to get the little ones into bed and asleep before Santa Claus arrives.

Bedtime routines are undoubtedly important — for many, it’s bath, book and bed — but we need to be mindful that everything we (and our children) think and feel, see and do, eat and drink, affects sleep.

Here are some steps you can take during the day to help your child settle on Christmas Eve.

FOOD & DRINK

Eat and drink at regular intervals and at similar times each day. Avoid giving children high-sugar, processed and caffeinated products.

“These raise blood sugar levels and give surges of energy when we don’t want them, as well as disturb sleep quality,” says Sleep consultant Lucy Wolfe (sleepmatters.ie).

Where caffeine’s concerned, parents often think of tea and coffee, which children may not be having, but forget chocolate contains caffeine too.

“And some foods have hidden sugars, like certain yogurts. Fruit is great but it has natural sugar, so be mindful they don’t have too much.”

TIRE THEIR MINDS

Certified child sleep consultant Erica Hargaden (babogue.com) says pushing the mind will have a physically tiring effect on the body, in turn helping the drive for sleep when bedtime comes.

“School-going children are intensely busy. They’re using their brains all day and transitioning through different topics. That learning takes up a lot of brain activity.” Add schoolyard play and after-school activities and you see how vital it is to keep a balance. Wolfe cautions some children are over-subscribed so they never get down time.

“If the body’s over-tired, the fight-or-flight instinct kicks in. Parents complain the child can’t switch off and isn’t tired, whereas in fact when children find it difficult to go and stay asleep, they’re often in an over-tired cycle. When this happens, an earlier bedtime’s always recommended.”

EXERCISE

Two to 18-year-olds should be getting at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity daily.

“Whether they’re kicking a ball or playing, getting them out and active will mean they’re more tired going to bed versus the child who’s sitting watching TV or on a device. That child isn’t expelling energy like the one who’s more physically active,” says Hargaden.

But watch sporting — or other activity — classes that start late in the afternoon, says Wolfe.

“Even for adults, we recommend not doing strenuous activity two to three hours before bedtime — and children have smaller bodies. Early bedtimes are really needed up to age 10 — then they shift a little, but not that much later.”

LIMIT SCREENS

Wolfe says the biggest contributor to poor quality sleep in school-aged children is over-use of electronic media and computer games, which stimulate the waking part of the brain. Too much screen time or being on-screen too close to bedtime stops the brain going into the deep restorative sleep that we all need.

“Electronic media disjoints the circadian rhythm. The out-of-sync body rhythm makes it harder to go to sleep and to stay asleep, so children find it hard to switch off, wake up for long periods at night, have restless interrupted sleep and poor concentration,” says Wolfe, adding it’s incumbent on parents to encourage quality sleep.

The rule in Hargaden’s house is no TV first thing in the morning or (or any screens) in the hour before bedtime.

“It’s hard for parents in their working lives. They come home in the evening, there’s dinner to cook — it’s easy to switch on the TV and everybody’s sitting, preoccupied, and looking like they’re relaxing. And if you turn it off, there can be a negative reaction,” she says, while at the same time recommending a switch to quieter activities for the pre-bed hour.

QUIET TIME

Think jigsaws, floor games, children using their imagination to entertain themselves, says Hargaden.

“Spend time chatting with them, figuring out how their day went and telling them about your day. Have that conversation flow.” Wolfe recommends beginning relaxing activities half an hour before bed for younger children, stretching this to an hour for older kids.

“Have low-impact interaction, reading, gentle stretching, even meditation for young children— I use Maureen Garth’s Starbright: Meditations for Children.