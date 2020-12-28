Pet Corner: 10 ways to protect your dog from New Year's Eve fireworks

Dogs can become very frightened when fireworks or bangers go off near your home. Loud noises like these can make your dog extremely anxious and they might even escape if the opportunity arises for them.

People are more aware than ever of incidents that can distress their pets. In October, Dogs Trust reported a 358% increase in the number of dog owners looking for firework advice for their dog at Halloween this year compared to 2019. A quick look at any Irish animal shelter or rehoming organisation will show the huge number of animals missing from their homes each January 1.

Fireworks can also have a devastating impact on guide and assistance dogs and their owners, according to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind. The charity is supporting a number of their clients whose dogs have been adversely impacted by fireworks and bangers. Some of those dogs may need to be retired as a result.

There are a number of steps you can take to make your home more comfortable and safer for your four-legged friend this New Year's Eve and ensure a safe and calm start to 2021:

1. Tire out your dog by making sure they get plenty of exercise and a toilet break before it’s dark. They will be more relaxed and more likely to sleep through the evening.

2. Keep your dog indoors after dark in familiar, safe surroundings. Let pets stay in general living areas where it's louder, and leave a radio or television on to minimise some of the external noises.

3. Train your dog to become accustomed to the sound of fireworks by playing similar sounds.

4. Keep your curtains closed so they can’t see any fireworks.

5. Provide a safe hiding place for them if they need it, like under a table or under a duvet.

6. Don't fuss over a nervous dog as this can reinforce their behaviour. Instead, react calmly.

7. If your dog is likely to become particularly stressed, chat with your vet about natural remedies that might help them.

8. Licking objects such as Kong toys filled with treats may help ease your pet’s stress.

9. Be careful when opening your door as your dog may try to escape.

10. Make sure your home and garden are secure in case your dog tries to run away and check that your dog's microchip details are up to date in case they manage to get out.

Happy New Year!