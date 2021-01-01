A new year, and a new mindset 

WE emerge from 2020 having lived through one of the darkest years in living memory – an uncontrolled virus that left destruction in its trail.

But hope is on its way, with a vaccine rollout that will help us reset – we’ll be able to meet friends again, travel – enjoy all the freedoms we once took for granted. Yet after such a difficult year, how do we pick ourselves up and adjust our mindset for optimism, for hope – for a happy 2021? How do we rebuild our spirits?

Dr Jolanta Burke, chartered psychologist and assistant professor in Maynooth University’s Department of Education, says hard times in our lives bring growth. “Human beings naturally look for meaning in the suffering we experience. Research shows 70% of people who endure even very traumatic events experience growth.”

To enable this process of making our suffering more meaningful – of seeing good things come from bad - Burke recommends reflecting on the following:

Have I become closer to some people during Covid?

Have my priorities changed? What is important to me?

Do I appreciate my life and my freedoms more today than I did before Covid?

Have I realised I am stronger than I ever thought I was?

Have I become more spiritual as a result of Covid?

Such changes indicate ‘post-Covid growth’, which Burke says is a springboard for rebuilding our lives. “Reflecting on positive changes that have happened as a result of the pandemic show us 2020 has not gone to waste.”

Elements of what she calls ‘deeper-level happiness’ – finding meaning in life, knowing why we’re here, having people in our lives we can depend on, knowing we can support and give to others – make us feel abundant about ourselves, rather than in deficit. “During Covid-19, many people in Ireland focused on giving. Covid showed us we are good – we have capacity to give.”

TIME TO REFLECT

Coach, author and founder of The Better Life Project Sarah Doyle saw a sharp rise last year in people being able to pinpoint areas of their lives they weren’t satisfied with – lockdown gave them time to pause and reflect.

“They wanted to turn this struggle into positive growth for their personal or professional life.”

She says many people had thought only the big things could bring them happiness – planning a holiday, nights in the pub with friends.

“Lockdown inspired them to reconnect with the small things and to find joy in those.”

When Doyle has a goal – like rebuilding optimism for 2021 – she takes a very practical, action-oriented approach. “I’m a big believer in turning my emotion into forward motion. If I want to feel something, I know I need to do something. If I want to feel joy, fulfilment, success, I have to ask ‘what can I do to bring myself closer to that?’”

This, she says, is where a ‘to-do list for happiness’ comes in. “Just as you’d have a to-do list for work or household chores – this one prioritises what brings you joy.”

For Doyle, it’s getting out in nature every day (she’s fortunate to live close to a beach), home-cooked meals, watching her favourite programme on Netflix, reading (“Circe at the moment – a spectacular read”) and coffee.

When you notice improvements, tangible signs of the change you’re trying to create, celebrate it no matter how small it is, says Doyle. “Let your mind know you recognise it. The most effective way of creating change is to treat your mind like a six-year-old. Anytime a six-year-old does something well, we give them a high five, a gold star. Our mind responds very well to that treatment.”

Doyle’s firmly committed to gratitude. She highly recommends it. “By trading ‘expectation around what I want’ for ‘appreciation for what I already have’, we change how we experience our day. It’s very useful for opening up to new ways of thinking about life.”

Burke also urges finishing one’s day on WWW – ‘what went well’.

“Maybe this particular thing didn’t go well, but what did? Ending the day on ‘what went well’ gives us hope for the next day. And hope is about creating the will and the way – the will to do something, the way to make it happen.”

SHIFT YOUR FOCUS

Professor Ciarán O’Boyle, director of the Centre for Positive Psychology and Health at RCSI, says human beings have an unconscious bias towards negativity, and gratitude exercises help shift this.

He too is a big proponent of writing down every night three good things that happened that day and the reasons for these things. “This shifts our focus onto the positives that are also happening in our lives that we tend to discount. Over time, practising gratitude significantly increases our sense of wellbeing and makes us more optimistic in outlook.”

Information – we’ve long understood – equates with power. But not always it seems with Covid-19. In November, the Copenhagen-based Happiness Research Institute released Wellbeing in the Age of Covid-19, reporting on a study that tracked changes in wellbeing and social behaviour among more than 3,000 people from 94 countries over a three-month period.

It found the more respondents informed themselves about the pandemic, the more concerned they got. And different media platforms seemed to have different effects. “Those who relied on websites and online pages for coronavirus-related news were much more likely to be worried than those who relied on print media,” say researchers.

O’Boyle agrees high anxiety was driven by “information-overload and wall-to-wall Covid”. Information, he says, needs to be valid, reputable and reliable. He recommends a ‘worry window’ strategy for dealing with anxiety/negative thoughts. Rather than all the time monitoring Covid – or any other concern – pick half an hour in the day to think about whatever difficult scenario’s on your mind. And then go about your day. “This helps reduce continuous rumination on the situation.”

ONGOING PROCESS

Positivity doesn’t mean eliminating negativity from life. Burke says stress in itself isn’t bad but an “important aspect of feeling alive”. What’s bad is not dealing effectively with stress.

“Having moderate amounts of stress ultimately makes us happier,” she says.

Boyle spotlights misconceptions about happiness that can block us experiencing what it truly is. “Happiness isn’t something we can just get and achieve and that’s it. It’s not something we can catch. It’s a continuous process – once we’ve achieved something today we need to come up with new goals.”

And it doesn’t work to make happiness conditional – ‘I’ll be happy when I marry the right person/land my dream job’. “Happiness is about the life within us rather than outside us. We are the ones who make happiness happen,” says Burke, adding that research shows if we set out to be happy, chances are our happiness goes down.

“When we set ourselves up with big goals, our expectations go up. We then start measuring our life as it is and we feel worse.”

A better approach is to put happiness aside and treat it as a side-effect of our goals. “Instead of a goal to ‘be happy’, focus on what could make you happy: ‘I’d like to have a larger group of friends’.”

To keep on track with goals, she recommends setting up three or four ways of achieving the goal, then thinking about the possible obstacles and finding solutions for these. “This makes the likelihood of getting to your goal much higher.”

The Happiness Research Institute report included an action plan to increase happiness Among key day-to-day happiness-boosters were spending more time outside (even 15 minutes a day significantly increases life satisfaction), creative projects and reaching out to loved ones (doing either even once per week has positive impacts on subjective wellbeing).

Doyle found self-compassion helped her get through 2020. “I sometimes forget I was trying to live and work and parent my almost two-year-old in a global pandemic. After a few moments, I’d remember.

Self-compassion has been a great friend to me – I wasn’t my own biggest critic anymore, I wasn’t weighed down by the pressure, I had the energy to look for joy in little things.”

O’Boyle loves how the late poet John O’Donohue used winter as a metaphor for feeling down. “He said it’s not that nothing is happening in winter – spring is being born. Winter is the preparation for the spring that’s being born. In the same way, adversity makes us stronger. And we can see – after another period of four to six months – that the light is coming.”

The virtual RCSI MyHealth Series features The Science of Happiness on January 19. It will look at defining/understanding happiness and examine research showing how to increase our own happiness and that of others. exa.mn/RCSI-Science-of-happiness

WHAT THE RESEARCH SAYS:

A positive attitude makes you less likely to suffer memory decline. A new study by psychologists at Northwestern University in Illinois found “individuals with higher levels of positive effect had a less steep memory decline over the course of almost a decade”.

A study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences links optimism with long life. Researchers found individuals with higher optimism are more likely to live longer, i.e. to age 85 and beyond.

BlueHealth, a programme that researches health/wellbeing benefits of blue space across almost 20 countries, has found individuals who visit the coast at least twice a week tend to have better general and mental health, with some research indicating around two hours weekly is beneficial.

According to the Sainsbury’s Living Well Index, developed in partnership with Oxford Economics and the National Centre for Social Research in the UK, people who always eat alone score almost eight points lower in terms of happiness, than the national average.

Other researchers found the more people eat with others the more likely they are to feel happy and satisfied with their lives.

A University of Michigan study found people who make social contact with family/friends at least three times weekly have lowest level of depressive symptoms.