Kathryn Thomas 'would be first in the queue' for Covid-19 vaccine

AS she leaves 2020 behind, Kathryn Thomas has just one high-flying resolution for the New Year.

The Operation Transformation presenter famously got her big break trotting the globe on No Frontiers.

Now the Carlow star says she can't wait to use the Aer Lingus vouchers she got for Christmas on a sun-soaked family holiday with husband Padraig McLoughlin and their daughter Ellie.

"My memories came up on the phone this morning," laughs Kathryn. "It was like, 'Nooo!'

"This time last year we were in the Caribbean on our honeymoon. It was just quite sad.

"I thought we mightn't make our first wedding anniversary with all of the arguments [in lockdown]. But we figured it out.

"Top of my bucket list for 2021 is to go on a lovely summer holiday.

"I would love to get on a plane with her and him."

WEIGHT WATCHERS

After a topsy-turvy 12 months which saw the host, like everyone else, adapt to working from home while juggling parenting duties and dodging the biscuit press, now Kathryn is back in familiar territory with the return of Operation Transformation to RTÉ One next Wednesday, January 6, albeit with a few Covid-proof tweaks.

Kathryn Thomas

But remotely-operated cameras, socially-distanced weigh-ins and hotel rather than home-based interviews with the leaders aren't the biggest changes to the long-running health and fitness programme, according to the 41 year old.

"This year, more than any year, what I really noticed in the assessment day the number of people who really had struggled in terms of being at home. And the complete hole people were put in because of the pandemic, trying to manage families and trying to manage jobs," says Kathryn.

"So I think mental health will have a massive role to play this year.

"2020 was not the year to be focused on optimum health and losing weight - it was just about coping as best we could. The leaders that we picked, I think, will really inspire in a way that they always do.

"I just think the stories are incredible."

Galway dad Paul Devaney (41), Cavan resident Susuana Komolafe (48) and Dubliner Andrew Burke-Hannon (32) are just three of the brave leaders set to inspire the nation to get back on track over the coming eight weeks.

And while she didn't quite succumb to the 'Covid stone', Kathryn reveals how she also struggled to strike the right balance after the country first went into lockdown last March.

"For the first five or six weeks, we didn't know our asses from our elbows," recalls the Pure Results Bootcamp Founder.

"I was trying to pivot my business, Padraig was working from home, we had no childcare; like everybody, people were struggling and getting snippy, and trying not to put Peppa Pig on for four hours every day - all of those things.

"It took us a while to figure out how to manage, and in that time, we were probably eating all over the place as well.

"I was pretty good," she adds. "I put up about 8 or 9 pounds during the first lockdown, and that was while I was training and everything as well. It was the weekend starting on a Thursday, as opposed to a Friday, and finishing on Monday as opposed to [Sunday].

"Second time around was a piece of cake for us because we had childcare - literally she ran in the door, and I ran her to the door!"

ON THE ROAD

Kathryn previously spoke out about the devastation of suffering two miscarriages before welcoming Ellie with her restaurateur husband in 2018.

Kathryn Thomas

And the hilarious toddler has already built up her own fan base after joining her mum on an epic road trip around Ireland for RTÉ series No Place Like Home between lockdowns last year.

"She loved being on the road," beams Kathryn. "It was a really special time for us to have those four or five weeks that we wouldn't have had together, sitting up in the front of the van - I'll always treasure it.

"Even off camera, she's a great little traveller anyway - she loves being somewhere new.

"Just to get out of the fours walls, it was lovely, and I think for a lot of people in Ireland when we did get to staycation in Ireland, [there] was a kind of renewed sense of appreciation for what's on the doorstep.

"I think when you're told to stay within 2k or 5k, then 50k or 100k down the road can seem like heaven.

"At the same time, the silver lining in all of that was that we got to spent all this time with her, because she's only two-and-a-half," adds the presenter, who was also kept busy with a special edition of Operation Transformation - Keeping Well Apart, aimed at keeping families active during the pandemic. "So it was at that lovely age where she was just forming her sentences.

"I suppose what we learned as our little family of three is compromise.

"You can work smartly if you plan it out, and I would never have been a planner - I was always kind of headless chicken, running around from A to B, so that's definitely one of my new year's resolutions, to still have my time with her, so instead of having her five days a week in childcare, she's now in three and a half or four, and I always take a day then with her where I turn off the phone, turn off the emails, and be with her.

"We were so busy living our own lives separately in terms of work, I had very little routine, I was always running around from A to B, so that's definitely one of my New Year's resolutions - to still have my time with her.

"Instead of having her five days a week in childcare, she's now in three and a half or four, and I always take a day then with her where I turn off the phone, turn off the emails, and be with her.

"We've appreciated how precious time is together and how much craic you can have [if] you work smartly."

TOGETHER APART

Meanwhile, well-known hugger Kathryn admits there's one aspect of Operation Transformation 2021 she's not looking forward to as the five leaders embark on the oft-emotional journey to health alongside experts Karl Henry, Dr Sumi Dunne, Aoife Hearne and Dr Eddie Murphy.

Kathryn Thomas

"The one thing I'm conscious of in studio is that I can't be there to stand beside somebody, put a hand on their back, give them a hug, especially [at] that first weigh-in which can be quite daunting," she says.

"To be able to be there, just even as a physical presence shoulder-to-shoulder, it's amazing how that can settle somebody. So it's very [difficult] for me to be standing so far away from them.

"What we've done is the studio itself is a much more intimate space; so a lot more thought went into the lighting, the set design, all those little things, to make it feel as intimate as we can while still adhering to the two-metre distancing, and I don't think the audience is going to notice as much as we will."

Never afraid of rolling up her sleeves, freelance Kathryn reveals she won't be shy about doing so once more when the first Covid-19 vaccines are reportedly rolled out here this spring either.

She brushes off any qualms -"absolutely none" - about getting the jab.

"I just think with the amount of work that's been done, albeit it very quickly, and with the consensus from around the world from so many different companies - that would give me confidence.

"I had lots of friends who contracted Covid, but we didn't have to go through the tragedy and grief that so many families did. We both kept our jobs, from our perspective, I just kept saying, 'We are so lucky'.

"I would be first in the queue to take it for sure."