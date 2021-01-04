Working Life: Not every patient can be an organ donor

7.30am

It’s just a 20-minute journey to work where I share an office with four nursing colleagues who work in different specialities. As I am the only organ donation nurse, I value their support.

I visit the ICU and speak with the charge nurse about patients admitted overnight. One patient was admitted yesterday with a devastating head injury. Not every patient can be an organ donor. There have to be specific circumstances and I gather information and assess each situation.

9am

I’m in the peer vaccination flu clinic with a nursing colleague vaccinating hospital staff against influenza. I’ve been involved in the programme for four years and I really believe in the benefit of protecting staff and patients.

1pm

I speak with the ICU consultant who informs me that a patient’s brain injuries are irreversible and he has delivered this devastating news to the family.

We speak to the family again and raise the topic of organ donation. They generously ask me to explore organ donation for their loved one. They have many questions which I answer and this takes sensitivity and time. I thank them and promise to keep them updated throughout the evening.

I am continuously amazed by the selflessness of families at the most difficult of times

3pm

After a quick lunch, I read through notes and speak to the GP to ensure I have a full history and test results before I begin the referral process to the referral team in Organ Donation Transplant Ireland in Dublin.

6pm

I update the patient’s family and tell them their loved one’s organs have matched with recipients waiting for a life-saving transplant. This news brings great comfort as the family wants something good to come out of tragedy. We have Covid-19 swabbing protocols to follow that determine that organ donation cannot take place until tomorrow morning.

Siobhan Brosnan, Organ Donation Nurse Manager, UL Hospitals Group, University Hospital Limerick.

7pm

The family goes home to get some rest after two long days in the ICU. I promise to see them in the morning. I drive home, have dinner with my husband and go for a quick walk to clear my head.

