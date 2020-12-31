Resolve to be kind to yourself and to your children  

AFTER a difficult 2020, what better way to start the New Year than with compassion – for yourself as a parent and for your child.

This intention of kindness underpins the New Year parental resolutions suggested to Feelgood by Dr Malie Coyne, clinical psychologist and author of Love In, Love Out: A Compassionate Approach to Parenting Your Anxious Child.

Dr Malie Coyne

Here’s what she recommends:

Embrace the idea of being a ‘good enough’ parent: Trying to be the perfect parent isn’t good for your child because you’re modelling that they need to be perfect too – and none of us is.

We can’t all be 100% all the time. We’re human and we’re helping our children to be human and to live as humans in the world. Resilience is about bouncing back from difficulty – if 2020 has taught us anything, it has taught us that.

Parents striving to be perfect are results focused. They’re not looking at the process. Children will pick up that the only thing that matters is results, whereas what matters is ‘did you enjoy yourself, was it a nice experience’ rather than ‘did you win or score a goal?’.

Delight in your child: Marvel at this human being and take an interest in what they have to say. Children really benefit when a parent takes an interest in them, even for short bursts of time. Parents say: ‘My child spends so long on screens’. Take a look at what they’re looking at. Really show an interest.

I say to my kids: What was the best thing and what was the least good thing about today?

Repair after rupture: If there’s conflict or you’ve done something you regret – you were impatient or reacted in a way you wish you hadn’t – repair it with your child. For example: ‘Mummy is sorry she didn’t listen to you today when..’ Or ‘Daddy is sorry he shouted at you’.

If/when you have an argument with your partner, let them see you repair that too. This teaches them that repair is really important if rupture happens because rupture happens all the time in human relationships.

It teaches children to expect repair after rupture in their own relationships with friends and in the relationships they choose when they grow up. So they’ll expect better relationships when they’re older.

Take a moment