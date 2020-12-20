Dream analysis: 'He's in bed and he hears tapping on the window' 

Q. My son is having this recurring dream. He’s in bed and hears tapping on his window. He tries to ignore it but it continues. Eventually, the window is opened and multiple monks start coming in. Then they start coming up the stairs and he tries to get out of his bed and get away. However, there are buckets of water on the ground and he’s trying not to knock them over. The monks are chanting and they get closer and closer to him, but then he wakes up.

A. This is a Covid dream. Your son is suffering from an infestation of monks. An infestation is also the correct designation because it means to visit persistently in large numbers for the purpose of destruction. And while multiple monks come in the window and up the stairs, paradoxically the Latin 'monachus' means solitary.

The generalised anxiety about catching Covid represented by the multiple monks has infected your son’s unconscious. The dream demonstrates he’s feeling very alone with his fear of the virus, which is coming in the window and up the stairs into his private space to surround and intimidate him, and there’s no escape. The buckets of water prevent him from getting away to safety.

In the end, he consciously wakes up to the dire situation he’s in, in order to do something about it.

The chanting of the monks relates to the Irish word 'canaim' meaning I sing, or I tell in song. Does that have relevance for your son? Perhaps he used to enjoy being in a choir or a band with his friends?

Singing is a wonderful way for him to express his feelings and calm his fears, and it reaches out to other people in order to relieve the solitary nature of the human condition, aggravated now by Covid.

Don’t ignore what this dream is revealing about your son’s overwhelming anxiety. By encouraging him to overcome his loneliness, in whatever way is open to him, the dream will lose its nightmare quality and stop recurring.

Q. I recently had a dream which seemed so real that, even after waking up from it, I felt slightly shaken. I dreamt that branches were growing out of my legs. I started to pull them out but they were deeply rooted in my skin. I had to use all my strength to grab hold and remove them. I was able to take all of them out but my legs were left with bleeding, open wounds.

A. Varicose veins are enlarged, raised veins in our legs that twist like the branches of trees. They can cause aching pain and discomfort, with possible complications like leg ulcers, blood clots and bleeding.

The dream expresses in dramatic form the physical sensation you had in your legs while sleeping, and the attempt you made to rectify the situation by pulling these branches out. If this anxiety dream is pointing to a more serious vascular problem, then see your doctor.