Working Life: 'My specialist area is nutritional care for older people in the community, which I love'

7.30am

Alarm time - I help Kian, seven, and Lauren, five, get ready for school. We live in the countryside in Co Laois. School is close by so we generally walk.

9am

Currently, due to Covid-19, I mostly work at home. My specialist area is nutritional care for older people in the community, which I love. It’s a vital area as malnutrition and unplanned weight loss is a real risk for this age group, especially those who are isolated, and increases the likelihood of frailty and falls.

Since May, I’ve been working at national level to support research into nutrition and develop national guidelines and training supports. While it takes me away from patients a bit, it means we’lll have a strong foundation of nutrition care for those who need it.

9.15am

I chair an online meeting of community dietitians. It’s a great network, and an opportunity to share learnings that can help in patient care, particularly if we are supporting someone with complex nutritional needs - for example, someone who needs a tube for feeding. There are about 2,500 people in the country who use feeding tubes - older people, children, and people living with a disability.

11am

A quick yogurt to refuel and onto webinar development. In June, my colleagues and I developed a resource pack for residential care facilities, including nursing homes. Feedback from staff showed the resources really helped them look after patients who needed additional nutrition support, so we are developing a webinar on this topic.

1pm

I try to break for lunch and make an effort to get outside.

2pm

Another online meeting, this time policy development with a multidisciplinary working group. We’re developing practical tools and training for HSE staff.

4pm

I have a call with UCD about a new e-learning module for GPs. Fifty GPs are currently taking part in a pilot phase and today we are reviewing feedback.

6pm

Dinner time. We’ve a video call to Granny and Grandad and then the kids are in bed by 8pm. I try to hit the hay by 11pm.