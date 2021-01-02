Well and good: 8 books to change your life in 2021

The Switch by Amanda Byram

Gill – out now

Amanda is in the best shape of her life, both mentally and physically, and she wants to share her secrets with the world. The Switch is a guidebook to living well, Byram shares how to silence the critical internal voices that hold us back, how to ditch the diets and instead eat and exercise in a way that will give you power not problems.

Naked: Ten Truths to Change Your Life by Caroline Foran

Hachette Ireland – January 2021

Advice with a good dose of humour is Caroline Foran’s forte and she’s back with a laugh-out-loud guide to challenging mindsets and behaviours that stop us in our tracks. Using her own experiences as an example, this is a very relatable read for anyone starting out on the journey of self-discovery.

Speak Your Truth: Connecting with your inner truth and learning to find your voice by Fearne Cotton

Orion – January 2021

Exploring the idea of silence, Cotton’s latest book is an engaging read looking into what happens to us when we are silenced and when we crave quiet. It dives into all the ways we learn to stay quiet for the wrong reasons, and explores how to find your voice, assert yourself and speak out with confidence.

The Life Audit by Michelle Moroney

Gill – January 2021

As the owner of the Cliffs of Moher Retreat, Moroney has been facilitating wellness journeys for over fifteen years and in her first book, she is showing readers how to take stock of their own lives. You’ll learn how to find harmony and balance and how to incorporate creativity into every day.

A Whole New Plan for Living by Jim Lucey

Hachette Ireland – February 2021

With over 30 years in clinical and academic psychiatry, Lucey looks at ways we can achieve good mental health and stresses how important it is for the health of the rest of our body. A fantastic opportunity to understand the correlations between body and mind and starting a path towards resilience.

No One Can Change Your Life Except For You by Laura Whitmore

Orion – March 2021

Expecting her first baby in 2021, Whitmore shares her experiences of overcoming heartbreak, body image worries, self-doubt and insecurity. Laura has learned that optimism, self-belief and learning to accept yourself, will bring you more than anyone else can ever give you and shares how she arrived at this way of thinking.

Awaken Your Power by Gerry Hussey

Hachette Ireland - May 2021

Packed with insights, lessons and tools gleaned from a career as one of Ireland’s leading health and performance coach, this is a book for anyone questioning their direction in life. Awaken Your Power seeks to change you from the inside out and thanks to meditation, suggestion and the sharing of stories, it opens the reader up to a more expansive way of being.

Embracing Change by Harry Barry

Orion – May 2021

In his latest book, bestselling author Dr Harry Barry shows us how to not only cope with change but learn in the process, and therefore grow and develop as a human being. By embracing change, we learn to become the ultimate pragmatist - accepting that there is no such thing as the perfect solution, just the best solution one can find at that moment in time.