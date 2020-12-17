Being overweight is more dangerous for men than women when it comes to bowel cancer

Being overweight is more dangerous for men than women when it comes to developing bowel cancer, according to new research, but a bigger waist affects women more.

A new study on more than 100,000 people found that where people store fat could play a role in the development of bowel cancer, which kills more than 16,000 people in Britain every year. More than 2,700 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer here each year, according to the Irish Cancer Society.

Researchers from the University of Bristol and the International Agency for Research on Cancer found that a higher body mass index (BMI) is more dangerous for men, whereas a higher waist-to-hip ratio (waist circumference divided by hip circumference — a measure of abdominal fat) is more dangerous for women.

The team used genetic information to reach their conclusions, which are published in the journal BMC Medicine.

An increase in BMI of about 5kg/m2 raised the risk of bowel cancer in the population by 23% for men, but only 9% for women.

Whereas an equivalent increase in waist-to-hip ratio raised the risk for women by 25%, but this was only 5% for men.

The study was co-funded by the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK.

Dr Emma Vincent, from the University of Bristol, said: "Our study, which is the largest to look at the difference between body fat and colorectal (bowel) cancer risk in men and women, reveals the need for a more nuanced approach when trying to prevent cancer. We are now working to understand exactly how increased body fat causes colorectal cancer, which may give us new targets for reducing risk. This is important because maintaining weight loss is still very difficult."

Natasha Paton, Cancer Research UK's health information manager, said: "It's well established that keeping a healthy weight affects many types of cancer. Most research linking excess weight to cancer uses BMI, but this study adds to the evidence that carrying excess fat around the waist is also important."

"People can reduce their risk of bowel cancer by keeping a healthy weight, eating a diet with lots of fibre and less red and processed meat, drinking less alcohol, and not smoking. Diagnosing bowel cancer early saves lives, so if you notice any changes that aren't normal for you tell your doctor. And we'd encourage people to consider taking up bowel cancer screening when invited."

Dr Anna Diaz Font, head of research funding at the WCRF, said: "We know that being overweight or obese increases the risk of at least 12 different types of cancer, including colorectal cancer. But this new research reinforces how important it is to include a wide and diverse range of people in research studies, as we don't yet fully know the differences gender or race may play when it comes to risk of cancer."

