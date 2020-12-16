How 'green' is your Christmas tree? Use our carbon calculator to find out

Every year, over 450,000 Christmas trees are sold in Ireland. The number looks set to be significantly higher this year, says Christmas Tree Growers Ireland.

If you're worried about protecting the environment and reducing your own carbon footprint, then there are easy steps to take to make sure that you (and your tree) are doing the best you can.

Buy locally and organically if possible. Go direct to the farm where the tree is grown to ensure you are buying as close to home as possible.

Some growers make a donation per tree to an environmental charity – so ask before you buy.

Plan to recycle your tree after the festive season, so it can be reused as wood chippings or compost.

Still unsure how green your Christmas tree is? Use our carbon calculator to find out: