'Lockdown really provided quality time': Life lessons from the Children's Ombudsman

CHILDREN have been through a tough year. Taken-for-granted routines suddenly upended for months on end – no school, no extra-curricular activities, no meet-ups with friends.

Instead, they had the learning of a whole new social distancing, hand-sanitising regime to protect them and their loved ones from a scary new virus. And when they did get back to school, they had to grapple with pods, bubbles – scaled-back versions of the usual opportunities for social interaction.

So, as we approach Christmas – probably children’s favourite time of year – how do we talk to them about what 2020 brought?

Children’s Ombudsman Dr Niall Muldoon recommends acknowledging that it has been a tough year. “Some parents try to protect children by not talking – but the opportunity to talk is protective. It lets feelings out.”

He advises meeting children where they’re at. “Ask: ‘How did you find it? Was it tough for you?’ If parents lead with ‘I found it tough’, it gives children permission to say that too.”

Before having this conversation, parents need to have their own coping skills in place. “If you come with stress, your child won’t hear your words – they’ll feel your emotion.”

Muldoon recommends keeping a sense of perspective with children about 2020, reminding them of positives that came out of changed circumstances. “For example, ‘Mammy and Daddy were home more than ever’ and ‘you learned new skills helping in the kitchen’.”

He says lockdown allowed him to spend more time with his teenage children. “I’ve a busy schedule and so have they, and lockdown really provided quality time.”

If children are taught that no matter what sad things happen there’s always something positive in the mix, Muldoon says they’ll have learned “the only life lesson they need to know”.

Spending time giving children tools to cope – that if anxious they know they can retreat to their parents, do breathing exercises together, get engaged in their hobbies – will insulate them. And so will reminding them of how fantastically they’ve dealt with all that has been thrown at them over the past nine months. “The future then automatically looks an exciting place.”

Christmas 2020 may be different but it can still be memorable for the right reasons.

Muldoon suggests we ask: ‘What can we take charge of to make this year different and special?’ It might be anything from getting a few new family games in, to projecting a movie on the wall for your teen and a couple of their friends (restrictions permitting), while they sit wrapped in blankets drinking hot chocolate.