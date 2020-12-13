Dream analysis: 'An old friend is driving me to Cork but keeps getting lost'

I'm deciding whether to undergo chemotherapy after surgery for triple-negative breast cancer. On the day of the dream, I had a meeting with the oncologist who was putting pressure on me to start soon. I’m following many alternative and complementary protocols and don't feel chemotherapy is an attractive option at this time, especially as it has a low chance of working. In my dream, an old friend is driving me to Cork. Even though she's from the city, she doesn't know the way and keeps getting lost. Also, she's like someone who can hardly drive. She's about to take a shortcut through a Turkish cultural centre but she's unable to drive through it.

Our Shadow appears in dreams as a person of the same sex, and contains values needed by consciousness. To own our Shadow is difficult, so we project it onto other people. Here your trusted old friend can hardly drive, doesn’t know the way and keeps getting lost. She’s about to take a short cut but the way is blocked.

A cancer diagnosis is shocking. It upends your life. The drama of the dream shows clearly that you don’t know the way, and no shortcut is available. A treatment programme is decided with your oncologist, who wants you to start chemotherapy urgently. So while you’re following alternative and complementary protocols, the dream is showing the drive gets you nowhere.

You need to be guided by science and to heed the voice of your oncologist, who has spent long years in study, and who has experience of treating triple-negative breast cancer.

A Turkish cultural centre could be in the vein of the Gulen movement in the United States, which is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey. Is that a reference to the terrifying effects of cancer?

It would help to discuss your fears with nurses in the cancer support organisations. And own your Shadow: accept direction from the cancer expert.

I’m in an old flat I used to live in. The walls and everything in it are covered in a deep, vivid red - even the fridge is red. There’s a light-coloured tastefully patterned carpet throughout. On the day of the dream my daughter was talking about redecorating my granddaughter’s room, but it wasn’t going to be red as my granddaughter wished.

What a wonderful dream about traversing the life-cycle of the feminine, archetypally the maiden, the married woman, and the crone, known as the Triple Goddess.

Your granddaughter wants her room painted in red, which is the colour that screams for attention. It’s the colour of blood, of aggression and anger, of danger, passion and desire.

The maiden is growing up, and she wants to dress her room in red. Her mother says no. Your dream introduces balance – the grounding is light coloured and tastefully patterned.

As the woman who has attained the crown, gently assist the women in your care to accept and encourage the inevitable transitions that are already underway.