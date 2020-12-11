A diagnosis of type 1 diabetes can take a heavy toll on children and their families

THE onslaught of Covid-19 has shone a spotlight on the often unsung heroes of our health service. However, while they tackle the myriad effects of a pandemic, dedicated staff must also continue to manage the health issues of those with ongoing chronic conditions.

One of the most common of these is diabetes. According to Diabetes Ireland, in the absence of a register of people who have diabetes, it is difficult to establish definitive figures but it is estimated that around 225,000 people in Ireland live with the condition. The majority of these have type 2 diabetes, which usually develops in adulthood and can sometimes be treated with diet and exercise, but more often may require medication and/or insulin injections. In contrast, type 1 diabetes is an auto-immune condition which tends to occur in childhood or early adult life, and always requires treatment with insulin.

It is estimated that type 1 diabetes affects 3,500 to 4,000 children and young people in Ireland, and almost 500 of these are treated at Cork University Hospital.

TOP-CLASS CARE

Overseen by consultant endocrinologist, Dr Stephen O’Riordan, the paediatric diabetes team at CUH has recently been boosted by the addition of Dr Colin Hawkes, who has returned to Ireland from his post as a clinical director at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the top children’s diabetes centre in the US, where he was responsible for the care of 2,500 children with type 1 diabetes.

“For type 1 diabetes, [occurrence in Ireland] would be similar to the US. For type 2 diabetes, with obesity being the driver of that, I certainly saw much more of that in America than I have here. Where, in America, it represented about 10% of our population of children with diabetes, here it would be quite lower than that,” says Hawkes.

Great strides have been made in the clinical management of diabetes in the last decade or so, and Ireland has in the main kept pace with these changes, he says.

“In the last 10 to 15 years, the management of diabetes has changed significantly, both in Ireland and the US. There is very little that is available in the US that is not available here in Ireland. In the past, diabetes was managed by checking your glucose with a finger prick and administering insulin injections.

"Technology is developing more of a role in this, so now we have insulin pumps for administering insulin and continuous glucose monitors. Going forward, devices are becoming available where these two are talking to each other, so the insulin pump will know what your blood sugar is and respond somewhat to that, and the technology to do that is becoming better, even in the last few years.”

SUPPORT NETWORK

Dr Colin Hawkes, CUH.

While Hawkes says the clinical management of diabetes has changed for the better, there is still lots of work to do in terms of the psycho-social impact of the condition on children and young people.

“A lot of the challenges related to managing type 1 diabetes are psycho-social, for example, there is a high rate of depression in kids with type 1 diabetes, and integrating diabetes into life can be really difficult.

"In America, I developed a community-based support network for children with challenges relating to their diabetes and found that to be very helpful. Certainly, I think building the psycho-social support here in Cork is really important. So, increasing the availability of a social worker and psychology support for children who need that help is a priority.”

Laura Crowley, clinical nurse specialist in paediatric diabetes at CUH, agrees, saying that having a dedicated psychologist and social worker on board would be ‘phenomenal’.

“There is huge management required from the young person who is diagnosed, and their parents. What we are asking of them is extraordinary,” she says.

Much of the support currently available is provided by Crowley and her nursing colleagues, Anne Bradfield and Conor Cronin, as well as two paediatric specialist dietitians, Shirley Beattie and Irene O’Mahony, who Crowley says are the ‘backbone’ of the team.

“With type 1 diabetes, we are trying to match the insulin to the carbohydrates our patients are eating, so they have to have a good understanding of what carbohydrates are in food and how to manage that so they can get the required insulin,” she says.

ONGOING CARE

Crowley says diabetes management presents challenges no matter what the of age the patient.

“Having a toddler is just as hard as having a teenager because you can’t explain to them the reason they are taking a certain amount of insulin for the carbs they are eating. People find themselves in the predicament then where they are coaxing a child to eat and they don’t want to play ball. It is very challenging and very much on an individual basis.”

Once a child is over 11 years old, the team facilitates group education sessions, which are now virtual due to Covid.

“A lot of the time, parents have done a lot of the work, then a child is going into secondary school, and you have that transition period where they want more independence but they might not necessarily have the knowledge. The sessions teach the young people how to do their own management themselves, so they can do things with their friends.”

Crowley is full of awe at the way young people with diabetes, and their families, cope with managing their condition, especially with the constraints placed on them by Covid.

“They are doing all the hard work, we just want to be there for them,” she says.

Colin Hawkes also acknowledges the huge adjustment that comes with a diagnosis of diabetes.

“I feel for every family when we make a diagnosis and see what they are going through, it is extremely difficult. Our goal for every child with type 1 diabetes is for them to live a normal, happy life, and to integrate diabetes into that. There is nothing that they can’t do, it is just that sometimes we have to think about how to enable them to do it.”

Steep learning curve

Five-year-old Micheál Coyne who has Type 1 Diabetes pictured at his home in Youghal. Picture: Howard Crowdy

When Mícheál Coyne began to drink more and urinate frequently, his mum Jenny, a nurse, initially tried not to worry, even though she quickly recognised the signs of type 1 diabetes.

“He was drinking a lot and weeing a lot, the typical signs. I said it to some of my family and they were like, ‘ah no’ because it was the summer and the weather was really warm. He was in great form other than that, being a typical two-year-old. I put it to the back of my mind for a day or two, then it really didn’t sit well with me, so we went off to the GP. He did a urine test and he agreed with me that it looked like it was diabetes.”

That was July, 2017 and Mícheál was just two-and-a-half. The last three years has been a steep learning curve for him and his parents, Jenny and Eoin, who live in Youghal, Co Cork, along with their other son Donagh, aged two.

“Initially, we were shocked and upset but thankfully, it was an early diagnosis, he wasn’t very sick at the time. He went straight on to the insulin injections and we stayed in CUH for a few days to get education from the nurses and meet the doctors. We moved on to the insulin pump about four months later and we haven’t looked back really since then. We have real freedom with the pump compared to the injections. He was getting five injections a day. It was really hard the first few weeks because it was new to him and they were obviously painful.”

Now a thriving, bright and active boy, Mícheál is about to celebrate his sixth birthday, and is in senior infants in Gaelscoil Choráin in Youghal. Jenny and Eoin were keen to involve him in the management of his condition from the start, to give him a sense of control as well as foster his independence.

“Even in the early days, when he was two or three, he wanted to do the sugar checks himself… We always leave him, with supervision, type in the numbers into the pump. He wears a Dexcom sensor, on his arm, which monitors the blood sugar all the time and that reads to a phone.

"When the phone beeps, he will run off and get it, and he’ll tell me, ‘Oh, I’m 8.8, mum’. That’s important for us, that he understands what the figures mean and what we have to do next, whether it’s a bit low, and he needs a drink of juice, or a bit high, so we need to give him more insulin. He would be adding things up, asking ‘how many carbs are in that, mum?’ and putting it into his pump. Now, he is such a whizz with numbers, his teachers have even remarked on it.”

Jenny says normal childhood ailments can be stressful for parents and children with type 1 diabetes but the nursing team at CUH are a huge support.

“Getting a cough or a cold can be that little bit more complicated for Mícheál because if he gets a temperature, he could have very high sugars and if it was prolonged, he could get ketones, which are a danger sign in diabetes. That is when the service the nurses provide is really invaluable.”

Being open about Mícheál’s condition has helped his friends understand it better, she adds.

“He has a lot of friends, here in the small housing estate where we Iive and in school. They all know about Mícheál having type 1 diabetes. If he is out playing, he will run over to me and ask if he can have a biscuit if it is offered to him. If the other kids see me doing a blood sugar check, they are all over looking and asking questions. There is no fear around it. They just see him as himself, no different to them, he just needs an extra bit of minding.”