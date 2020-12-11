Why new drug Kaftrio is a game changer for older children with cystic fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic condition that mainly causes problems in the lungs and digestive system and there is a higher prevalence of it in Ireland than elsewhere in Europe.

“One in 19 people in Ireland carry the gene for cystic fibrosis,” says Dr Muireann Ní Chroinin, a paediatric consultant at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

“CF is an autosomal recessive condition. This means that both parents need to carry and pass on the CF gene for a child to be affected. Where both parents are carriers there is a one-in-four chance for each pregnancy that the child will be affected with CF.”

Dr Ní Chroinin says the number of patients with CF in Ireland has increased but it is due to better healthcare and outcomes for patients who are living longer.

“There are about 1,700 people in Ireland with this condition. Now there are more adults with CF than children.”

CUH treats around 100 paediatric patients with CF and Dr Ní Chroinin says it is an all-hospital effort.

“Care of a patient with CF involves regular medical checkups to monitor lung function, assess nutritional status and optimise care. A multidisciplinary team including nurse, physiotherapy, dietician and medical staff are involved in providing this care. The wider hospital community of specialists at CUH is vital to give specialist care and we all work together.”

LIFE-CHANGING DRUG

Dr Ni Chroinin has seen a huge improvement in CF patients’ health since a new drug became available for the treatment of the condition.

Kaftrio became available in Ireland in October for older CF patients and Dr Ni Chroinin has described it as “life-changing and life-saving”.

“In the last few weeks, we have seen the introduction of a powerful new modulator drug called Kaftrio/Ivacaftor. This is a combination of three drugs that work for a larger number of patients,” she says.

“It is currently only licensed for those aged over 12 but it is anticipated that the next few years will see the number of patients that can access this expands to a lower age and wider variety of genetic forms of CF.

"It is incredible for patients to get access to these life-changing and life-saving treatments and it is a privilege that we can prescribe these drugs.”

CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, Philip Watt, describes Kaftrio as “a quiet but life-changing development” for CF patients.

“Because of Covid-19 this story has gone almost completely under the radar, but it’s probably one of the single most important improvements in CF care in the past 30 years. Of course, only time will tell us for sure,” he says.

“Kaftrio will add many years to life expectancy and will give a better quality of life for many with CF in Ireland. It’s not a cure but it’s an important step in the right direction to manage CF in an effective way.”

Dr Ní Chroinin says that while Kaftrio can be expensive for the HSE to buy, the long-term savings, as well as the incredible health results, justify the cost.

“The CF modulator drugs are generally very well tolerated with few side effects,” she says.

“These drugs are also unfortunately very expensive but there are benefits to the health service where there is less demand for hospitalisation, antibiotics, etc for CF patients who are remaining well.

“Kaftrio, the newest modulator has been shown in trials to improve lung function in patients with CF. Patients report ‘feeling great’ since starting these drugs. Their weight and general well being really improve with fewer hospitalisations.”

TREATMENT PLAN

Cystic fibrosis team: Dr David Mullane, consultant paediatrician, Bríd O’Donoghue, physiotherapist, Sheila Coughlan, administration, Dr Muireann Ní Chroinin, consultant paediatrician, Sarah Dunne, physiotherapist and Elaine Keatin, nurse specialist at the CUH, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Kaftrio is one aspect of the treatment provided for CF patients at CUH and Dr Ni Chroinin says areas such as physiotherapy are necessary for improving patient health.

“Physiotherapy and exercise are vital for patients with CF,” she says, adding options such as a lung transplant is seen as a “last resort”.

Other treatments such as gene therapy are slow to develop and Dr Ní Chroinin says she hopes current treatments such as Kaftrio can be expanded to more patients in the meantime.

Dr Ní Chroinin says CF patients have been affected by anxiety due to the Covid-19 pandemic but she has seen a reduction in CF patients presenting with respiratory infections due to social distancing, mask-wearing and improved hand-washing among the general public.

“The pandemic has been a source of worry for patients with cystic fibrosis. Some have had frequent Covid-19 tests as part of public health guidance because of episodes of new-onset cough. CF families have always been conscious of avoiding respiratory infection. Prior to the onset of the pandemic, mask-wearing in the hospital had been a routine for many of our patients as well as enhanced respiratory hygiene measures. Many patients with CF reported increased respiratory well being during the pandemic as there were fewer respiratory infections circulating in schools, and so on.”

CUH is undertaking its own research into areas around CF, including technological developments to tailor treatment for individual patients and is taking part in an international study into airway fungal infections and partaking in a collaborative study with the BIOMERIT Institute at UCC.

“We are currently hoping to roll out an app that will help us implement individualised care plans and allow more frequent interaction between teenagers/ families and physiotherapists and dieticians to optimize care,” Dr Ní Chroinin says.

“We hope next year to recruit eligible patients to an international study looking at airway fungal infections. Our department has collaborated with the BIOMERIT institute at UCC looking at the impact of bile reflux in the development of lung disease.”

Kim Doheny, 32, Waterford

"I was at what you would probably call ‘end-stage’ CF. I had been on the transplant list for 14 months. I had spent a lot of 2018 and most of 2019 in hospital, on oxygen 24/7 and on continuous antibiotics, just getting a week off antibiotics when I needed to give my body a break. I couldn’t walk more than 30m and needed to be pushed around in a wheelchair if I had to go anywhere. I had no quality of life at all.

"My experience [of Kaftrio] has been very positive. I felt the benefits straight away and had no negative side effects apart from some abdomen pain which lasted a few days. Within the first couple of days everything suddenly became easier, my stats improved, my resting heart rate dropped. I could walk further and breathe easier. I was starving and couldn’t stop eating for the first time in months. I literally felt like I was coming back from the dead.

"My quality of life has improved drastically and I’m still suspended from the transplant list."

Jonathan Fitzgerald, 25, Limerick

"Life before this drug was completely different from what it is now. I’d average about five admissions a year, I’d be exhausted from a trip to the shop or even going up the stairs, so it’s really life-changing.

"This drug is quite hard to describe, the changes are so drastic I still wake up thinking I’m dreaming. My lung function went from 19% to 26% which is my biggest gain in years. In January when I was weighed I was 49.5kg and my weight as of June 30 was a whopping 60kg. I bought loads of new clothes at the start of lockdown and a lot of them don’t fit me well anymore. My energy levels are quite ridiculous, I don’t stop going. It has also helped my mental health a lot. A lot of my fears from the last year have gone, and the amount of relief is absurd.

"Talking about the future is usually a worrying time for CF patients. We’re always scared of what might happen, but I’m a lot more excited about the future. I can’t wait to see my little girl grow up and be there for all those important moments in her life. All I want is happiness which I know I can get now."