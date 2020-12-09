Top 8: Festive food gifts to buy from Cork producers

This Christmas it's important to think local and support producers and service providers who have survived the pandemic so far.
All offer vouchers. Neighbourfood.ie has an extraordinary collection of food from cafés, bakeries, vegetable, fish and meat suppliers, and is a terrific one-stop shop for click and collect. The Farmgate restaurant also has a pop-up shop in the English Market, Cork. Try its apple and fennel chutney to pair with cheese and the featherblade beef as a pre-Christmas treat. Docklands and Miyazaki have good takeaway, and burgers from Joes & Bros all make great gifts for before or after the big cook-in.
The kids loved Keogh’s Christmas Bucket o’ Crisps from the farm (shop.keoghs.ie €18.99), and the mini Christmas trees made from chocolate ganache from The Hideout café, Wellington Road, Cork make good, edible table decorations.
There are superb displays of cheeses at On the Pig’s Back and Iago, Cork, Sheridans nationwide and The Real Olive (therealoliveco.com for outlets). Hampers can be created at local farmers’ markets and speciality shops – The Roughty Foodie, English Market, Urru Bandon, Lettercollum Clonakilty.
Happy feasting.