Top 8: Festive food gifts to buy from Cork producers

This Christmas it's important to think local and support producers and service providers who have survived the pandemic so far.

All offer vouchers. Neighbourfood.ie has an extraordinary collection of food from cafés, bakeries, vegetable, fish and meat suppliers, and is a terrific one-stop shop for click and collect. The Farmgate restaurant also has a pop-up shop in the English Market, Cork. Try its apple and fennel chutney to pair with cheese and the featherblade beef as a pre-Christmas treat. Docklands and Miyazaki have good takeaway, and burgers from Joes & Bros all make great gifts for before or after the big cook-in.

The kids loved Keogh’s Christmas Bucket o’ Crisps from the farm (shop.keoghs.ie €18.99), and the mini Christmas trees made from chocolate ganache from The Hideout café, Wellington Road, Cork make good, edible table decorations.

There are superb displays of cheeses at On the Pig’s Back and Iago, Cork, Sheridans nationwide and The Real Olive (therealoliveco.com for outlets). Hampers can be created at local farmers’ markets and speciality shops – The Roughty Foodie, English Market, Urru Bandon, Lettercollum Clonakilty.

Happy feasting.

Paradiso 3 condiments €5-€6 each

Pictures: Denis Minihane.

These jars will please the adventurous and the lazy. For busy pre- and post-Christmas meals, Sprout Sauce, originally made for sprouts, has a base of tomato with hot ginger and chilli – ideal for pasta. Spiced Pistachio Dukkah will liven up rice and vegetables (buttery leeks on Christmas day). Walnut Crumb flavoured with chilli, fennel and thyme will finish dishes with pizzazz – risotto, fried rice and potatoes.

Coffee €10 (Stone Valley) and €11.50 (Soma)

Stone Valley Christmas coffee (left) and Soma coffee (right)

A cool gift for anyone who enjoys experimenting with the subtleties of coffee. Soma roasts its own beans and sell from its café on Tuckey Street, Cork. Nicaraguan beans in the seasonal ‘Christmas Spirit’ blend are slightly sweet and delicious. Stone Valley’s excellent range includes The Great Christmas in the Sky. Available from Bradleys, Pink Moon Café Washington Street, Cork, whose exclusive, delicious blend is also for sale. Also online at Somacoffeecompany.ie; Stonevalleyroasters.com.

The Scullery miniature Christmas puddings €15.95

The four miniature plum puddings pictured here are ideal for those who will be alone or with less company than usual this year. They are boxed with a jar of brandy butter. Since 2004 Florrie Purcell has been innovating, creating other seasonal treats to enjoy – ham glaze, mulled Christmas chutney, fig chutney (good for leftover turkey), and various relishes which can be ordered for a hamper. In speciality shops and at thescullery.ie.

The Flour House Bakery 6 bouchons for €8

Up to lockdown, Rebecca Mullen supplied sweet treats to cafés and restaurants. Now, her superb almond and blueberry, sticky toffee, chocolate bouchons (pictured) and large cakes have new homes. A mouthwatering bowlful of Port and Raspberry Trifle topped with macadamia nut brittle (€30/€40) can be ordered. A selection of different treats is available at Cinnamon Cottage, Mahon Point Thursday and Saturday Douglas markets, Spar Mount Oval, Cork. Order online at info@theflourhouse.ie.

Idaho Café Sea salt peanut brittle/honeycomb €6 per jar

This café has made several adaptations to deal with Covid restrictions, and during lockdown chef Mairead Jacob kept busy making delicious treats to sell at the café when it reopened. These sweet chunks are deliciously crunchy and can be eaten as they are or crumbled on ice-cream, Christmas trifle, cupcakes – the possibilities are endless. There are also hampers with sloe gin and other naughty-but-nice treats. Caroline Street, Cork.

Wildberry Bakery Gluten-Free Jewelled Christmas Cake €17.50

Susan Robbins and Tom Fehily’s bakery in Ballineen, West Cork has many treats, but for the coeliac in your life this is excellent. Plump fruit, including figs and cherries, have a warming hint of whiskey. Well presented in a silvery tin, it’s available to order online from wildberrybakery.com and to buy in Bradleys, Cork, Cinnamon Cottage Rochestown, Cork, The Stuffed Olive Bantry, ABC stalls in selected Dunnes Stores.

Chocolate Shop chocolate puddings 75c each

This year’s selection from the most comprehensive chocolate outlet in Ireland is as good as ever. Pictured are truffles – Christmas pudding and port, and cranberry topped ganache enrobed in chocolate. There are small foil-wrapped Mozart kugel praline centres surrounded by marzipan and dipped in chocolate – a steal for €1. All sizes for all budgets, with plenty for the adventurous. English market, Cork and online chocolateshop.ie.

Daisy Cottage Farm Baking Starter Kit Hamper €9.99/€24/€36

A bottle each of two/three Irish Fruit Scone, Irish Brown Bread and Irish White Soda Bread dry mixes come with a wooden spoon (scone cutter and teatowel come with the ‘complete’ version) for kids and adults interested in baking. We tried each mix and they worked out perfectly, adding buttermilk for the breads. Available online daisycottagefarm.ie, Neighbourfood.ie, Bradleys, Cork and others listed on the website.