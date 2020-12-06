Dream analysis: 'Her husband believes she’s having an affair’

Q. I’m on a bus heading towards my old secondary school. I meet the wife of an old friend whom I haven’t seen in years. She looks sad and hands me a thin bunch of flowers. She tells me she and her husband aren’t getting on, that he believes she’s having an affair, which isn’t true. He’s become withdrawn and angry, she says. I’m surprised to hear this as I always believed they’d a rock-solid marriage.

Next, we’re about to go into a concert hall but decide to sit outside and finish our conversation. I see the manager of the event and joke with him about the neck chain he’s wearing with four small metal-printed images of himself.

I return to the conversation with the upset wife. I suggest counselling might help them sort things out.

I spot my mother in the concert hall and notice she’s not dressed for the event - her clothes are casual, more like what she’d wear at home. She looks like she’s about to leave.

A. A man is being driven towards his old secondary school, a place of learning.

He meets the wife of a friend from his past and she looks sad. The untrue allegation that the friend’s wife had an affair has made this friend withdrawn and angry. The present conversation takes priority over a concert where people perform, and he suggests counselling for the couple.

He sees the manager of the event wearing four images of himself on a neck chain, and jokes with him about it because he considers it inappropriate. He sees his mother who is also inappropriately dressed, rendering her vulnerable in public.

A dream often clarifies in a sub-plot the main characters, so the protagonists in the marriage drama are represented by the manager and the mother. The one who manages is narcissistic, dressed in his solid metal image, while the mother figure recognises her vulnerability and is about to leave.

The drama of the dream is highlighting persona problems to do with performing roles. The manager is over-identifying with a public role image without personal values, while the mother is inadequate in her public role, dressed in what she’d wear at home.

The drama is produced for the dreamer’s benefit. It shows difficulties with what he thought was “a rock-solid marriage” to his feminine side. Making the point, his inner feminine hands him a back-handed bouquet: “a thin bunch of flowers”.

The learning in this for the dreamer is to reclaim the inner values from his past so that he can become a more rounded human being, open again to love and friendship, to creativity and to the vulnerable feminine within, as opposed to always managing and being in control, leaving him angry and withdrawn.

The dreamer’s dilemma is urgent, because the sad feminine side “looks like she’s about to leave”.

The dream demonstrates prioritising a conversation with his feminine side. His own advice to himself is seek counselling to rectify this imbalance.