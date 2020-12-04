Let's talk about sex — and let's discuss it from a young age

CAN you remember your mother or father sitting you down to have ‘The Talk’? The one where they told you what they thought you needed to know about sex and making babies?

For most of us, this talk was excruciatingly embarrassing. So embarrassing that a new report by the ESRI and HSE, ‘Talking about Sex and Sexual Behaviour among Young People in Ireland’, has found that some of us have avoided having such a conversation with our own children.

In the report, 45% of 13-year-olds said they had discussed sex and relationships with their parents. By age 17, this had increased to 60%, which means four-in-10 had never had these discussions.

Communication with your children about sex and sexuality is crucial. The report found that young people who had discussed sex with their parents at age 13 were significantly more likely to use contraception when they first had sex. In contrast, those who were mainly reliant on friends as a source of information had lower levels of contraceptive use.

“This shows how important it is that parents talk to children,” says Emer Smyth, a co-author of the report. “It can be difficult to talk about these things, but these are vital conversations that help children grow into adults who have the information they need to negotiate sexual relationships.”

OPEN MIND

Sally O’Reilly, a counselling psychologist who has worked as a sex educator in schools for 20 years, believes there are many reasons why parents ought to set aside their embarrassment to broach these subjects with their children.

“If you start the conversation, you have control over the information your children receive and can present it in a way you know they can process and understand,” she says. “You will also remove some of the awkwardness about sex that they will perceive elsewhere. Other family members, friends, school, and media can teach them to either feel ashamed of sex or to have no boundaries around it. Both are problematic and if you get there first, you will have a better chance of influencing how they view sex in the future.”

Your relationship with your child will benefit as a result of this open communication. “The fact you show a willingness to talk about sex with them enables them to gain trust in you as a parent and, equally important, helps them feel trusted by you,” says O’Reilly.

Some parents think they can sidestep these conversations because schools now teach sex education. However, according to the 'Relationships and Sexuality Education in Primary and Post-Primary Irish Schools' report published in 2018, students think the education they receive is too little and too late. The students questioned for the report said the current format focuses too much on the biology of sex and not enough on the more complicated emotional aspect of relationships.

In any case, schools can only do so much. “Schools do not know your ethics and morals,” says Dr Siobhán O’Higgins, a research fellow in NUI Galway’s School of Psychology and one of the creators of the Active Consent programme, which is already offered to third-level students and will soon be rolled out at second level.

Look out for opportunities to have little talks throughout their childhood to introduce topics such as consent

"It is a parent's job to share their ethics and morals with their children to help them become decent human beings who are capable of having pleasurable, consensual sexual relationships,” she says.

Furthermore, schools are not available to children in the way their parents are. “Schools aren’t there for them when they have difficulty,” says Sarah Sproule, occupational therapist, sex educator, and podcaster.

“As parents, we want to show our children that we are the people they can come to when they want to talk about these things.”

Where to start? Sproule knows it can be difficult.

“Parents are often stuck about which words to use, what to talk about, or the right way to start a conversation,” she says.

“The first thing to realise is that most of us grew up in homes where adults were uncomfortable talking about these things. When I was growing up, I didn’t learn how to discuss sexual matters openly and without shame. Parents nowadays can do it differently, but it will take practice and time.”

It will also take more than one conversation. “Name one thing that parents only tell children once,” says Sproule. “I can’t think of any. Even when you tell a child not to jump on the sofa, you usually have to tell them several times before it sinks in. Parenting by nature is a repetitive ongoing thing and it’s the same with conversations about sex and the body.”

REPEAT MESSAGE

The idea that talking about sex with children is a rare, even once-off event only to teach children that it’s unusual and difficult to talk about sex, says O'Reilly. "Instead, we need to normalise healthy conversations around healthy sex. We need to do that to compete with the unhealthy and sometimes dangerous messages they are receiving elsewhere.”

It pays to start these conversations while children are young, rather than about to hit puberty. “Puberty is too late,” says O’Reilly. “Your child is likely to have been exposed to sexual imagery before then. Parents are in direct competition with the internet. Get in early and establish yourself as the real-life expert while you’re still relatively cool and before their eyes start rolling the second you open your mouth.”

Starting the conversation early will also help bypass any awkwardness. “We can have the vast majority of factual conversations about puberty and sex when children are aged between five and eight, before children get weird about how their bodies are changing,” says Sproule.

Young children will often ask what they need to know. “Follow their lead and keep your answers simple,” says O’Reilly. “There is no need to add information if they don’t ask for it as you may lose their attention and they might not retain what you want them to retain. Generally speaking, you will find that you repeat yourself over the years, adding more information as you go.”

STRONG FOUNDATION

Sproule uses a pyramid analogy to explain how she sees sex education. “A pyramid has a broad stable base which are the foundational concepts we teach our children,” she says.

“Things like, our bodies are made to feel good, we have the right to decide what we want for our body, and other people have the right to decide what they want for theirs. We build-up to the difficult conversations at the top of the pyramid, such as when children ask about things like sex abuse. The more we talk about sex and bodies and the earlier we start laying a foundation, the easier it is to have the difficult conversations at the top.”

Taboo is the parent of shame, and shame around intimacy can lead to future relationships being at best unsatisfactory and at worst, damaging

O’Higgins recommends using proper words for body parts while having these conversations. “This gives them the language they need,” she says. “Also, look out for opportunities to have little talks throughout their childhood to introduce topics such as consent.”

Tickling your child is one such opportunity. “Always ask if you can tickle them and respect their answer if they say no,” she says. “This introduces the idea that their body is their own and they are in control of what happens to it. It will also help you to teach them to respect other people’s bodies.”

She advises parents to explain porn to children before they encounter it. “Children first view porn at the average age of 10 and it can upset them if they do not understand it,” she says. “Pre-empt that situation. Say something like: 'You know how driving a car is not like it is in Grand Theft Auto? Well, you might see pictures or movies online where people are having sex, but that is not how people really are with each other'.”

“It’s not about saying that porn is dirty or bad or wrong,” adds Sproule. “It’s about saying that it is not a manual on how your body should look or what you should do with someone else’s body.”

BUSTING MYTHS

There are sex education myths that need to be busted, according to Sproule. “The first is that we should wait until children are older before we mention the topic,” she says. “We now know it’s much better (and easier) if we start when they are young.”

The second myth is that if parents discuss sex with their children, it will encourage children to have sex. Research, including a 2013 study based on the Irish Contraception and Crisis Pregnancy Survey, finds the opposite. Those who receive sex education are more likely to have their first sexual experience at an older age and to use contraception.

There is so much that can go wrong if parents do not talk about sex with children. “It can be perceived as taboo,” says O’Reilly. “Taboo is the parent of shame, and shame around intimacy can lead to future relationships being at best unsatisfactory and at worst, damaging.”

As parents, we don’t want to leave our children to figure out by themselves what it means to be a sexual human, says Sproule. “If they happen to be LGBT and no one has ever told them that’s part of normal human diversity, they may keep it secret for fear of being rejected, with all the horrendous mental health implications of that. If we want to stay connected to our children and to be there for them, we have to talk about sex.”

Covid-19 makes this all the more pertinent. “Teens are moving online for access to each other and there is more access to porn,” says O’Reilly. “It is all the more important that we have these conversations.”

RESOURCES TO HELP YOU DISCUSS SEXUALITY WITH YOUR CHILDREN

Traditionally, Irish parents have been reluctant to have conversations about these topics with their children but there are lots of resources out there for parents who want to establish a new tradition of open and honest discussion.

“It is not realistic to expect to be able to do this on your own when you have never been shown how to,” says sex educator Sarah Sproule. “There is help.”

The HSE has a website, www.sexualwellbeing.ie, with a section that is all about helping parents to talk to their children about relationships, sexuality and growing up.

The HSE also has a series of information booklets called 'Caring for Your Child 0-5 Years'. These cover all aspects of a child’s development, including sexual health. You will find them at www.mychild.ie.

Healthpromotion.ie is a website where parents can order or download resources. These include Busy Bodies, a free booklet on puberty and adolescents that schools commonly use with fifth and sixth class pupils.

You will also find Making the 'Big Talk' many small talks (for parents of 4-7 year olds) and Making the ‘Big Talk many small talks (for parents of 8-12 year olds). These booklets are designed to help parents talk to children about sex and the changes they will experience in early adolescence.

Stay Safe is a programme that promotes personal safety skills. It is taught in most primary schools and its website has a section for parents, www.stayfsafe.ie/parents.

There are books too. Tom's Flower Power, And Tango Makes Three, and The Great Big Book of Families are recommended for children up to age five.

Books such as Where Willy Went and the Let’s Talk about series by Robie H Harris and Michael Emberly are written for children between the ages of five and eight.

Books such as You are Awesome by Matthew Syed and What’s Happening to Me? by Alex Frith are more appropriate for older children.