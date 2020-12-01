10 Elves on the Shelves who made dramatic reappearances today 

It’s December 1 and the countdown to Christmas is on, which can only mean one thing: the Elf on the Shelf is back.

Each year, Santa’s helpers pave the way for him and help lighten his load by visiting a family each and reporting back on whether they should be on the naughty list or on the nice list.

It’s a long month though, and the Snowflakes, Peppermints and Buddies of the elf world get a bit bored hanging around human homes, so after dark they get up to some mischief. Nothing that would warrant a caution from Santa or, Rudolf forbid, a stint on the naughty list. Instead, they poke through drawers, climb into strange places, and cause a little bit of festive chaos.

Today is the first day they’re back in our homes this year and some grown-up humans have been sharing pictures of the strange things they’ve already gotten up to.

From what we’ve heard from the North Pole press office, some elves were very responsible and self-isolated before leaving the North Pole so they can access all areas of our homes. Others, however, left it all to the last minute and now have to quarantine while here for two weeks (but they still found ways to keep a watch over us).

Here are some of the photos that caught our attention today.

The elf assigned to the English household in Cork is under ‘elf-isolation’ for the first two week of his stay.

He’s in elf-isolation for 14-days.

Went full ‘Mary Fitzgerald’ on this one. #elfontheshelf pic.twitter.com/ctGOTrxFF1 — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) December 1, 2020

This guy arrived at a primary school in Edinburgh but at east he has enough hand sanitiser to see him through to the New Year.

P4B have a new arrival today! Elf on the shelf is self-isolating for 7 days! #ChristmasCountdown @Castleview_PS pic.twitter.com/Rt3BIsilwY — Fiona Armstrong (@MissArmstrongCV) November 24, 2020

Merry McTwinkle arrived at his post bright and early today with a face mask and everything.

I would like to introduce you to the newest member of our class this term...

Merry McTwinkle 🌟 🎄



Elf on the shelf has officially arrived to our classroom 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UZiZobg06V — Miss Bradwell (@MissBradwell) December 1, 2020

Broadway star Audra McDonald’s visitor brought along a guest. He looks kind of familiar…

Our Elf on the shelf is named Michelf Obama. Apparently today was “Bring your spouse to work” day at the North Pole. pic.twitter.com/hs8Kf3W31M — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) December 1, 2020

This little guy got busy making snow angels the second he arrived.

Here is where my elf on the shelf was today making snow angles in white cheddar powder.. pic.twitter.com/YhShK6HjUI — burrito christmas agent club (@BurritoAgent) December 1, 2020

Tiny the elf did his best to spruce up his humans’ kitchen. Somehow, we don’t think he’s from the decoration department of the North Pole...

John-Bob isn’t taking any risks!

not my elf on the shelf John-Bob returning to my home today wearing a mask 🥺🥺 compliant king 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/1CQFlS0DkR — kristen💌 (@itisnotkristin) November 27, 2020

Bella arrived to her household with some nice surprises

And so begins 24 days of torture with Bella,our elf on the shelf 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ #ChristmasCountdown #naughtyornice pic.twitter.com/5E23oz2YjO — Kimberly Winter (@kimdwinter) December 1, 2020

This guy got into the toiletries!

Elf on the shelf is upto no good again 🙄 stealing Dad's razor and putting on shaving foam trying to shave 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1u10yamxhX — David Patterson Jr (@DavidPSNP) December 1, 2020

And Jingle got one of the rare flights of 2020.