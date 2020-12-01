10 Elves on the Shelves who made dramatic reappearances today 

Whether they self-isolated before arrive or need to spend two seeks in a bubble, elves have been arriving to homes today afte a long trip from the North Pole. 
They're baaaack!

Tue, 01 Dec, 2020 - 14:42
Denise O’Donoghue

It’s December 1 and the countdown to Christmas is on, which can only mean one thing: the Elf on the Shelf is back.

Each year, Santa’s helpers pave the way for him and help lighten his load by visiting a family each and reporting back on whether they should be on the naughty list or on the nice list.

It’s a long month though, and the Snowflakes, Peppermints and Buddies of the elf world get a bit bored hanging around human homes, so after dark they get up to some mischief. Nothing that would warrant a caution from Santa or, Rudolf forbid, a stint on the naughty list. Instead, they poke through drawers, climb into strange places, and cause a little bit of festive chaos.

Today is the first day they’re back in our homes this year and some grown-up humans have been sharing pictures of the strange things they’ve already gotten up to.

From what we’ve heard from the North Pole press office, some elves were very responsible and self-isolated before leaving the North Pole so they can access all areas of our homes. Others, however, left it all to the last minute and now have to quarantine while here for two weeks (but they still found ways to keep a watch over us).

Here are some of the photos that caught our attention today.

The elf assigned to the English household in Cork is under ‘elf-isolation’ for the first two week of his stay.

 

This guy arrived at a primary school in Edinburgh but at east he has enough hand sanitiser to see him through to the New Year.

 

Merry McTwinkle arrived at his post bright and early today with a face mask and everything.

 

Broadway star Audra McDonald’s visitor brought along a guest. He looks kind of familiar… 

 

This little guy got busy making snow angels the second he arrived.

 

Tiny the elf did his best to spruce up his humans’ kitchen. Somehow, we don’t think he’s from the decoration department of the North Pole...

 

John-Bob isn’t taking any risks!

 

Bella arrived to her household with some nice surprises 

 

This guy got into the toiletries!

 

And Jingle got one of the rare flights of 2020.

Louise O'Neill

