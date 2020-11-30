Ad campaign features woman showing her tampon string for the first time

The ad, for sustainable period product range DAME, will feature on buses across London from today
Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 09:21
Anna O’Donoghue

An ad campaign featuring a woman showing her tampon string will feature on buses across London from today.

The ad, for sustainable period product range DAME, shows a woman standing in her underwear with a tampon string visibly showing. The first of its kind.

A new ad campaign featuring a woman showing her tampon string. Picture: DAME
A new ad campaign featuring a woman showing her tampon string. Picture: DAME

Speaking to Metro, DAME co-founder Alec Mills said the period product brand says it faced “many roadblocks” bringing the ad to light.

"It is no coincidence that the media industry is dominated by men who aren’t comfortable talking about or seeing periods” "Many iterations of our advert got rejected. Along the way, I was told it was: 'Racy'.

"This clearly demonstrates the vast cultural chasm between what is happening with women’s bodies and how they are portrayed in reality. We have an opportunity to change that, for good."

The UK campaign is the first of its kind and follows the controversy to ban the “Tampons and Tea” ad in August of this year.

Louise O'Neill

Lifestyle
