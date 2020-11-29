Natural health: Salt-water rinse helps to ease mouth pain 

My teenage son suffers from frequent mouth ulcers. Rinsing with a salt-water solution helps to ease the pain. Is there anything else he can do?

Mouth ulcers can be quite distressing for something so seemingly small.

Not only are they a fairly constant source of pain, but the presence of these sores can make eating, drinking, and even smiling, difficult.

Stress can trigger mouth ulcers, but they can also appear as a secondary symptom of some auto-immune disorders.

The salt-water rinse is an excellent treatment for mouth ulcers. Another natural remedy that is somewhat surprising is raspberry leaf tea (Rubus idaeus). Usually associated with the final trimester of pregnancy, this nutritious herb can help to heal mouth ulcers since it is a highly bio-available form of calcium, iron, potassium, phosphorus, and vitamins A, C, and E. Your son will need to take two to three cups of raspberry leaf tea daily, widely available in teabag or loose-leaf form, steeping the infusion for three to five minutes.

It is also worth checking that he is not sensitive to ingredients in toothpaste and mouthwash.

One of the main ingredients that can trigger lesions in the mouth is SLS/SLES (sodium lauryl/ laureth sulphate). This is a foaming agent found in numerous personal-care and oral-hygiene products, so simply switching out to a toothpaste without it can be enough to stop recurring ulcers.

The salt-water rinse should suffice as an effective mouthwash as well as treating the ulcers.

I suffer from inflammation of the scalp, which is particularly severe at night. I’d appreciate your advice on what I can do to reduce the inflammation.

There are a number of potential underlying concerns when it comes to scalp inflammation in particular, folliculitis and alopaecia. The good news is that taking early action to reduce or eliminate the inflammation will help significantly to reduce the likelihood of developing either of these conditions.

Folliculitis and alopaecia begin with inflammation in the scalp and the hair follicles. In the case of alopaecia, this can create scar tissue beneath the surface of the scalp.

One of the most effective steps towards reducing this inflammation is to add essential fatty acids to your diet. These are found in fatty foods such as nuts, seeds, avocado, coconut, and oily fish, or you can take them in supplement form.

Ensuring that your diet is optimised by reducing acid-forming foods and beverages will also help.

Highly processed, deep-fried, and sugary foods are all inflammation triggers, so stick with whole foods, and ensure you consume plenty of brightly coloured vegetables and leafy greens.

If the hair follicles themselves feel inflamed, it could be that a bacterial, fungal or yeast infection is at the root of the problem. This is usually evident by a bumpy feel to the scalp, and can even appear as little infected spots.

Should you find that your scalp is particularly itchy, then the yeast Pityrosporum ovale could be the culprit. This same yeast is linked with seborrheic dermatitis and dandruff.

The bacteria Staphylococcus aureus is the usual culprit in cases of bacterial infection. A simple swab should determine whether the condition is a case of follicle infection, and will also establish which organism is responsible.

As with the previous question, it could also be as simple as a reaction to certain chemicals in hair-care products that you are using. Switching to simple and natural products can make all the difference, but do watch out for those that are strong smelling, as essential oils can be just as irritating to your already inflamed scalp.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.