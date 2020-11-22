Natural health: take turmeric to strengthen your digestive system

I frequently experience heartburn after my evening meal. What natural treatment would you suggest?

A. Heartburn is typically associated with a weakness in the oesophageal hiatus. What this means is that instead of pinching tightly closed as it should, the hiatus lets some of the acids from the stomach through, leading to the burning sensation and chest pain known as heartburn.

Peppermint tea can often bring relief — but avoid peppermint sweets or anything with a strong peppermint flavour.

Other foods to avoid include spicy and fatty foods, caffeine, alcohol, and chocolate, since these can all trigger reflux or heartburn symptoms. However, pure aloe vera juice (not the sweetened drink) is worth having on hand as it soothes the mucous membranes and reduces inflammation.

A digestive aid formulation that includes digestive enzymes can help your body break down food more effectively and reduce the strain on the hiatus.

Solgar’s Advanced Multi Enzyme complex, €36 for 90 capsules, has been formulated to help break down starches, fats, proteins, and carbohydrates.

This combination includes amylase, protease SP, lactase, pectinase, lipase, bromelain, cellulose, papain, invertase, maltase and alpha galactosidase. Take a capsule after your meal if required, up to three times daily.

The run-up to Christmas can be a particularly challenging time for those who routinely deal with heartburn issues.

You can prepare somewhat by taking turmeric regularly, either as a supplement, making your own turmeric drink, or simply adding it to your meals (fresh or dried).

Turmeric is useful in strengthening the digestive system (including the gut flora) and it also has what is known as a bitter principle. This means that it stimulates bile flow, in turn encouraging the production of digestive juices, making it useful in treating intestinal inflammation.

During the festive season, try to eat in moderation, and spread smaller meals across the day. You should also avoid drinking or eating for two to three hours before you go to bed to reduce the likelihood of a symptom flare-up.

I find my energy dips in the afternoon which is frustrating as I work full-time. I’m a woman in my mid-40s and in overall good health. What can I do?

A. The afternoon energy slump can be difficult to get on top of. Since your mitochondria are the energy powerhouses of the cells, it makes sense to start by supporting your body at a cellular level.

Coenzyme Q-10 (CoQ10) and carnitine are two supplements recommended by health professionals and gym enthusiasts. CoQ10 is a crucial component of mitochondrial function — converting the energy from fats and sugars into cellular energy. Carnitine has a reputation for increasing stamina and endurance, as well as being a powerful mood booster. It works by carrying essential fatty acids to the mitochondria, where they are burned as fuel, and safely removing the wastes generated by this process.

The Amazonian herb guarana (Paullinia cupana) can help to reduce physical and mental fatigue over a period of several hours, and has also been shown to improve metabolism.

Guarana contains a unique combination of natural stimulants and other active ingredients — but it is worth noting that it contains caffeine.

If you wish to avoid caffeine, then guarana, coffee, tea, and chocolate should all be avoided. The recommended daily dosage of guarana contains less caffeine than an ordinary cup of black tea.

Many energy products contain guarana (along with sugar, flavouring, colouring, and additional caffeine), however, I would recommend either finding natural guarana powder and making your own healthy protein balls and smoothies, or taking it in capsule form.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.