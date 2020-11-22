Natural health: take turmeric to strengthen your digestive system

A. Heartburn is typically associated with a weakness in the oesophageal hiatus. What this means is that instead of pinching tightly closed as it should, the hiatus lets some of the acids from the stomach through, leading to the burning sensation and chest pain known as heartburn.
Peppermint tea can often bring relief — but avoid peppermint sweets or anything with a strong peppermint flavour.
Other foods to avoid include spicy and fatty foods, caffeine, alcohol, and chocolate, since these can all trigger reflux or heartburn symptoms. However, pure aloe vera juice (not the sweetened drink) is worth having on hand as it soothes the mucous membranes and reduces inflammation.
A. The afternoon energy slump can be difficult to get on top of. Since your mitochondria are the energy powerhouses of the cells, it makes sense to start by supporting your body at a cellular level.
Coenzyme Q-10 (CoQ10) and carnitine are two supplements recommended by health professionals and gym enthusiasts. CoQ10 is a crucial component of mitochondrial function — converting the energy from fats and sugars into cellular energy. Carnitine has a reputation for increasing stamina and endurance, as well as being a powerful mood booster. It works by carrying essential fatty acids to the mitochondria, where they are burned as fuel, and safely removing the wastes generated by this process.
The Amazonian herb guarana (Paullinia cupana) can help to reduce physical and mental fatigue over a period of several hours, and has also been shown to improve metabolism.
If you wish to avoid caffeine, then guarana, coffee, tea, and chocolate should all be avoided. The recommended daily dosage of guarana contains less caffeine than an ordinary cup of black tea.
Many energy products contain guarana (along with sugar, flavouring, colouring, and additional caffeine), however, I would recommend either finding natural guarana powder and making your own healthy protein balls and smoothies, or taking it in capsule form.